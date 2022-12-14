As Seaver College students receive International Programs decisions, Graph Host Abby Brown, and Assistant News Editor Fiona Creadon discuss the plans for the future of the Switzerland Program. The future of this IP program is now more important than ever as the university prepares to transition from Maison Du Lac in Lausanne to Chateau d’Hauteville beginning with an official Chateau Reveal on social media platforms.

Fiona Creadon reflects on commentary made by Ronald Cox, interim dean of international programs (2:21), and Gary Hanson, executive vice president of Pepperdine (4:46).

Read more about the Switzerland Program here.

___________________________________________________________________________

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter @peppgraphic.

“The Graph” is hosted and produced by Abby Brown. This episode was recorded in the KWVS Podcast studio at Pepperdine University on September 28, 2022. The episode was edited by Abby Brown. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.