Preliminary Hearing in PCH Crash to Continue Friday

The L.A. County Superior Court will continue the preliminary hearing process Jan. 31 in the case of Fraser Michael Bohm v. the People of the State of California.

Local authorities arrested Bohm Oct. 24, 2023 — one week after the deadly PCH crash that killed four Pepperdine students: Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams and Asha Weir, according to the L.A. County Superior Court criminal case summary.

Bohm faces four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to previous Graphic reporting. At his arraignment, Oct. 25, 2023, Bohm plead not guilty to all charges.

Bohm was released on a $4 million bond Oct. 27, 2023.

The court last reconvened Dec. 11 at the Van Nuys Courthouse West, according to the criminal case summary. The Jan. 31 meeting will mark the eighth preliminary hearing setting for Bohm, with the first setting taking place Feb. 5, 2024.

Throughout the preliminary hearing settings over nearly a year, the defense has to their main arguments, pushed for the discovery of more evidence and asked for the court to be recused.

At the Aug. 28 preliminary hearing setting, Bohm’s defense attorney, Michael Kraut, argued that his client was a victim of road rage leading up to the crash. Kraut also claimed Bohm was driving 70 mph at the time of the collision instead of the 104 mph reported by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Bohm appeared in court for the Oct. 9 preliminary hearing setting, according to previous Graphic reporting. Family members and friends accompanied him in the courtroom — including his parents and sister.

Leading up to the Oct. 9 setting, Kraut sent a letter to Judge Diego Edber, over a concern about discriminatory action toward his client. Kraut claimed Edber did not properly notify him of news outlets being present in the courtroom.

Edber denied the claim for discriminatory action due to the lack of evidence.

The court met once again Nov. 13, according to previous Graphic reporting. Neither Kraut nor Bohm were present at the setting.

The courtroom was nearly empty Nov. 13, but loved ones of the PCH crash victims sat in the stands.

The court met twice since the Nov. 13 setting — Dec. 11 and Jan. 13, according to the criminal case summary. Both meetings occurred during the Franklin and Palisades fires, respectively.

The Jan. 31 meeting is set to start at 8:30 a.m. at the Van Nuys Courthouse West. It is unclear if Bohm will be present at the setting.

