Plot Points: February 17 Print Edition

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

After the release of the February 17 print release of the Graphic, host Joe Allgood and News Editor Samantha Torre sit down and talk through the News section, giving the rundown on Pepperdine’s biggest stories.

Grab a copy of the Graphic and listen along to the episode to hear about the most recent camping controversy in Malibu (0:58), Pepperdine’s newest neighbors (8:13), a remembrance of School of Public Policy professor Ted McAllister (12:10), Seaver 200’s new place in the Dean’s office (15:50) and much more.

____________________________________________________________________

Listen in, and let us know what you think. Email us at graphic@pepperdine.edu, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter @peppgraphic.

Editor’s Note: Nate Barton, adjunct professor and Seaver (‘16) and SPP (’18) alumnus, was also a former editor of the Graphic.

This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on February 17, 2022. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Original theme music composed by Johnathan Hodges.