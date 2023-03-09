Photo Gallery: Men’s Baseball Loses Series Against Boston College After Big First Win





Freshman Pitcher Dylan Stewart throws a pitch Feb. 19, at Eddy D. Field. Despite the effort, Stewart scored a loss Feb. 19, after the team lost 6-18. Photos by Ashley Paulsen

Pepperdine Baseball lost their series against Boston College 1-2 Feb. 19, at Eddy D. Field.

The series started off in Pepperdine’s favor with a 9-0 win against Boston College on Feb. 17. Junior shortstop John Peck helped lead the team to the win with three Runs-Batted-In. Second baseman Ryan Johnson put four hits on the board and had a perfect batting average.

Despite Friday’s big win, Pepperdine didn’t score Saturday, losing 0-3. The final day of the series showcased a huge total score, with the Waves scoring six runs. The Eagles, however, continued the momentum of Saturday and scored 18 runs to win the series.

The Eagles’ biggest scorer was freshman designated hitter Cohl Mercado. Mercado logged four RBIs and four hits on six at bats on Sunday. Mercado’s batting average this year is currently at .444%, according to Boston College Athletics.

The Waves are 4-5 on the season and will play California State Fullerton on March 10, at Eddy D. Field.





