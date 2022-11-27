Pepperdine Heightens Security Measures

Graphic by Abby Wilt

Pepperdine University announced heightened security on campus in response to a handwritten note indicating a “shooting at school” Nov. 27, Department of Emergency Services wrote in a Nov. 27 email to the Pepperdine community.

The note mentioned four colleges in the Southern California area, one of which was Pepperdine, DES wrote. A patron found the note at a Nov. 26 football game between the University of Southern California and Notre Dame University at the Colosseum in Los Angeles.

“After discussing with the Los Angeles Police Department, while we do not currently view this as a highly credible threat, out of an abundance of caution and to be transparent in communications, we are alerting our community for awareness,” DES wrote.

DES wrote Pepperdine will continue to work with Law Enforcement and add increased security measures, and security teams will “remain on heightened alert.”

“There is no predetermined timeline for the heightened security measures, which will remain in place as long as deemed necessary through consultation and collaboration with law enforcement experts,” Sean Burnett, senior vice president for Integrated Marketing Communications and chief marketing officer wrote in a Nov. 27 email to the Graphic.

