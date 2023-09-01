Pepp Introduces New Leadership to the Office of Provost

Jennifer Smith, Lila McDowell Carlsen and David Smith are new additions to the provost office, the Public Relations office wrote in an Aug. 24 email. Dean Michael Feltner is leading the exploration of a possible school of health sciences. Photos courtesy of the Pepperdine website

With Dean Michael Feltner leading the exploration of a possible school of health sciences and former vice provost Lee Kats becoming the interim dean of Seaver, the Office of the Provost has reorganized and added a new member, Public Relations wrote in an Aug. 24 email to the Pepperdine community.

Lila McDowell Carlsen, David Smith and Jennifer Smith are all now a part of the provost office, the Public Relations Office wrote.

“Their [the new leaders] experienced leadership will strengthen our academic community and will serve the mission of Pepperdine University,” the Public Relations Office wrote.

A provost is responsible for “the administration, coordination, and development of all academic activities and functions of the University,” according to Pepperdine’s website.

McDowell Carlsen, who served as associate provost and professor of Hispanic Studies, is now the interim vice provost for the current academic year, the Public Relations Office wrote. She has led “several initiatives in support of faculty” and will now oversee the Office of Research, Grants, Foundation Relations and the Office of Institutional Effectiveness.

David Smith, professor of economics at Graziadio for more than 20 years, will serve in an “expanded capacity” as senior associate provost, the Public Relations Office wrote. This will include new responsibilities in information technology and academic initiatives. He has worked in programming both online and abroad.

Jennifer Smith, associate professor of English will join as associate provost, the Public Relations Office wrote. She is the associate director and will continue to be involved with the Center for Faith and Learning, but her expanded role will also include oversight of Student Accessibility and serving as “the chair in the search process for the Howard A. White Award for Teaching Excellence.”

