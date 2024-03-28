Opinion: Trader Joe’s Is the Best Grocery Store for Students

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

College students are very busy throughout the day with packed class schedules and work schedules. Due to this, many students do not have time to go home and constantly cook homemade meals.

Although many students may wish to live a healthy lifestyle, I think this time barrier often leads to them purchasing frozen food items in grocery stores that are usually made with unhealthy ingredients and are expensive.

However, I believe Trader Joe’s is a grocery store that allows students to purchase frozen foods as well as pre-made refrigerated foods that last and are healthy. Walking into Trader Joe’s can be overwhelming as there is a huge selection of nutritious and unique foods to choose from.

Starting with the fresh produce aisle, Trader Joe’s sells a wide variety of fresh greens and vegetables that are combined and pre-made into salads. These salads include proteins, toppings and original salad dressings that make an ideal go-to college meal. Next to this aisle is the cheese and pasta section that can provide students with pre-packaged Italian ravioli which can be made in a matter of minutes.

For students who love Italian food, these ravioli would be a perfect college meal to prepare easily, and there is a delicious selection of cauliflower and cheese, cacio e pepe, simple cheese and Italian tomato and burrata.

On the other hand, Trader Joe’s has many different types of proteins that other grocery stores do not have. For example, the gyro slices are an amazing choice for a fast and flavorful Greek meal after a long day of class that I would recommend.

The most loved section of Trader Joe’s is the frozen food aisle which has a variety of diverse food choices that can be made in minutes. The best part of these options is that they taste authentic and include Asian, Mexican and Greek food which are perfect for students who are craving diverse food dishes.

One of my go-to meals that I make after class includes a side of steamed pork and ginger soup dumplings along with the chicken gyoza potstickers that make an amazing combo.

The frozen food section also offers students the opportunity to purchase frozen foods that are often healthier than other locations. Instead of buying a simple unhealthy pizza, the organic vegetable roasted pizza sold at Trader Joe’s is a healthier option.

Nonetheless, dessert at Trader Joe’s is the most anticipated part after shopping the healthier sections of the store. The new, exciting seasonal favorites and original favorites such as the apple blossoms, double chocolate croissants and the cookie butter ice cream make up an entire frozen dessert aisle.

These desserts are ideal for students who are fans of having a late-night snack and have a big sweet tooth. Nothing is better than enjoying Trader Joe’s desserts and snacks after a meal such as their frozen chocolate banana chunks and the chili and lime flavored rolled corn tortilla chips.

My personal favorite time to shop at Trader Joe’s is during the fall due to the variety of seasonal goods. Some of my autumn favorites that are worth trying are the apple cider doughnuts and the organic pumpkin spice cream cashew yogurt.

Additionally, there is also a debate among students about whether Trader Joe’s is better than Whole Foods.

I think that students should shop at Trader Joe’s and take advantage of these healthier frozen meals as well as unique desserts.

Finding favorites at Trader Joe’s is easy, and after grocery shopping there one time, it is difficult to not go back. I think students can find a variety of diverse foods at Trader Joe’s that are not only tasty but also healthier and more affordable.

