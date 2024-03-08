Lorenzo Romar to Leave Pepperdine at End of Season

Men’s Basketball Head Coach Lorenzo Romar observes his players in Firestone Fieldhouse in 2018. Romar had two stints with the Waves as head coach and had a 117-156 record. File photo

Men’s Basketball Head Coach Lorenzo Romar is leaving Pepperdine at the end of Men’s Basketball, a University official confirmed to the Graphic. The Waves are currently 12-19 and will play the WCC championships against Pacific on March 7.

“Lorenzo Romar has been a valued member of the Pepperdine community for the last six seasons and a total of nine seasons overall as head coach of the men’s basketball team,” wrote Michael Friel, senior director of Communications and Public Relations, in a March 4 email to the Graphic. “The University expresses its deep gratitude to Coach Romar for his dedication to the student-athletes and the University and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors. The search for coach Romar’s successor is underway.”

Romar first coached the Waves from 1996-1999 before coaching at St. Louis University from 1999-2002 and University of Washington from 2002-2017. Romar then rejoined the Waves as head coach for the 2018-19 season and went 117-156 during his tenure.

“Pepperdine benefited tremendously from Lorenzo Romar’s leadership, both on and off the court, and we owe a debt of gratitude to him for the way he loved his players, our basketball program, and the university,” wrote Tim Perrin, senior vice president for strategic implementation. “The University thanks Coach Romar for his dedication to the men’s basketball team, and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The news of Romar’s departure was first reported on X by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Pepperdine has parted ways with Lorenzo Romar. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 5, 2024

This is a developing story.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Tony Gleason on X: (@tony__gleason) or via email: anthony.gleason@pepperdine.edu