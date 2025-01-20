Letter from the Editor

Pepperdine is no stranger to fire. In November, the Broad Fire ignited across from campus. One week later, a small brush fire burned on campus near The Mountain construction site.

On Dec. 9, as we prepared to wrap up the semester, the Franklin Fire erupted in Malibu Canyon. Pepperdine students endured smoke and flames throughout the night and into the next day.

Some students sheltered in place while others chose to evacuate from campus — all of which exemplified bravery and strength.

Graphic staff members decided to dedicate a special print edition to the Franklin Fire. Minutes after the first staff meeting for this edition, the Palisades Fire ignited in Pacific Palisades.

Members of the Pepperdine and Malibu communities lost their homes and ways of life. Landmarks full of Malibu history were wiped away overnight.

We are in unprecedented times in Pepperdine history. Our fall semester was cut short due to a fire and the beginning of our spring semester felt uncertain with the ignition of a second fire. While our community burned in front of us, more fires spread throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Our community came together to support each other, as it always does in the face of tragedy. On behalf of the Graphic staff, I would like to thank all first responders — throughout California, surrounding states, Canada and Mexico — who put their lives on the line to protect our community.

This edition is not dedicated to rehashing painful memories, but rather archiving the historical events of the Franklin and Palisades fires. While our beautiful hillsides and coastline might not look how we wish to remember them and our drive on PCH will look vastly different, the burn scars are a reminder of the strength and resilience of Malibu and Pepperdine.

I hope as you read this edition, you are reminded that you are not alone. Now is a time to lean on one another and support each other. It will take a community to rebuild, and it is within this community we will find healing.

