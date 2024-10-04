Kith: Luxury and Scenic Views Meet in Malibu

Kith Malibu is the new talk of the town. The flagship store, which opened its doors in June, marks the brand’s third location in L.A. County.

The store has gained recent success with Malibu locals as it offers luxury curated shopping. Apparel, accessories and lifestyle products thought for Malibu living are some of the brand’s best sellers, according to the Kith website.

Sophomore Ashton Benjamin said his friend called him over the summer to tell him the good news about the store opening.

“We both love the brand,” Benjamin said. “But I had no idea they were building one so close to campus.”

Blend of Aesthetics

The store is located at Malibu’s newest shopping center, Cross Creek Ranch. The prime shopping location and aesthetic harmony of the store has allowed it to quickly become a Malibu staple.

“As you enter the store, you are greeted to a light, calming atmosphere reflective of its sunny beach setting,” according to the Kith website.

The architectural decisions for the aesthetic of the store were intended to mirror Malibu’s beachy scenic location.

“The Kith Treats bar continues the calming and elevated feeling with White Statuario Marble walls and floors,” according to the Kith website.

More than a Store

Kith Treats has become an emblem of the brand, making it more than just a regular store. According to Montgomery, the Kith experience would not be complete without it.

“The treats bar is the best part,” Montgomery said. “I love that they have good sweet treats and a nice place to socialize and enjoy it.”

The opening of the store in Malibu reintroduced the limited edition Caramel Soba Cha Swirl, an ice cream flavor in collaboration with Nobu. The treat is a combination of Kith’s signature ice cream and Nobu’s Caramel Soba Cha brownie.

Sophomore Ines Villarreal has also become an avid fan of Kith Treats since the store opened in Malibu.

“My favorite ice cream mix is The Wifey,” Villarreal said. “I usually sit outside in the lounge area and do homework while I eat my ice cream.”



Clothing

The new location also matches Malibu’s luxurious lifestyle, as they carry a special capsule of products that can only be found at this store.

The products are inspired by the Malibu aesthetic and the beach vibes. The collection of curated items includes crewnecks, vintage-looking tees, beach towels and hats with a custom Kith Malibu logo.

Kith also collaborated with New Balance to redesign some of their most famous models in Kith-exclusive hues, according to their website.

Clothes are versatile and there are a lot of options to choose from, as the store carries lines for women, men and babies.

Malibu’s Perspectives

The new location has become a new hangout spot for Pepperdine students. They enjoy the synergy with Malibu’s vibes.

“Higher-end clothing mixed with the surf and skate culture,” Benjamin said. “It fits exactly what Malibu’s vibe is.”

Cross Creek Ranch is located only 1.4 miles away from Pepperdine, and students said they also enjoy the short commute from campus.

The blend of luxury fashion, food and a laid-back atmosphere that the new Kith location brings to Malibu has made it quickly become a favorite among students and locals.

