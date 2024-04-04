ICC Announces Next President

The ICC held a meeting March 15, in the Hahn Fireside Room, hosting the election for the next E-Board presidency. At the end of the meeting, it was announced that Olivia Bates will be the next ICC President.

Bates gave a speech on her determination to become ICC president and what her dedication could look like. Electronic voting took place after.

“I would love to give back to the Pepperdine community by serving as ICC President,” Bates said.

In her presidency, Bates said she has vowed to bring visibility and awareness to all groups on campus, regardless of how big or small they are.

“I really think each group has value as they really represent the student body,” Bates said. “Should I be elected, I am really looking forward to this position and serving the Pepperdine community.”

Bates said her biggest inspiration in running for ICC President was Lloyd Gerard, the ICC vice president of Finance, who has been a mentor for Bates.

“I attribute a lot of my success to him,” Bates said.

Olivia Bates won the majority vote March 15, and will serve as president of ICC in the upcoming academic year.

ICC accepted applications for E-Board until March 25. More information can be found by visiting the ICC page on Pepperdine’s website.

The ICC Golden Club Awards took place March 27. This was an opportunity to nominate organizations or administration for awards.

The last funding meeting will take place April 3, which is an opportunity to request funding for upcoming events.

