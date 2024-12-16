Franklin Fire: Timeline Lapse

A helicopter works to extinguish the Franklin Fire which ignited Dec. 9. The blaze spread throughout Malibu. Photo courtesy of Ryan Bough

The Franklin Fire took the Pepperdine community by surprise coming very late in the 2024 fire season. As students studied for finals in the evening of Monday, Dec. 9, the power went out as the Franklin Fire ignited.

Events of Monday, Dec. 9

High Santa Ana winds and the fire led to a power outage at around 11:15 p.m. The first email from the University came 15 minutes later at 11:30 p.m. informing the community that officials were monitoring the then 30-acre fire that had the potential to grow to 100 acres. The fire at that point was in the Malibu Canyon just south of Piuma Road, according to the Department of Emergency Services.

At the time, the fire did not pose a threat to the Malibu campus. However, many resident assistants began preparing students for potential evacuation by instructing them to pack a backpack.

Events of Tuesday Dec. 10

Pepperdine’s Emergency Alert system sent out an email Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 12:29 a.m. reminding the community that a shelter-in-place order had not yet been issued. The message informed students and faculty how they would be alerted if shelter in place was activated and the two locations they would be instructed to relocate to.

“Community members on the Malibu campus may want to be ready to move quickly if needed,” the Emergency Alert system email read.

Within the hour, at 1:11 a.m. the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) activated its shelter-in-place protocol via another Emergency Alert email. All on campus community members were instructed to relocate to the Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library. As some areas of Malibu were under evacuation orders, students were encouraged to shelter in place.

“We do not evacuate the campus even when surrounding areas might – this shelter-in-place protocol is approved by L.A. County Fire and executed with their cooperation,” the Emergency Alert system email read.

A series of updates began at 2:35 a.m. beginning with Update #1 from the Emergency Alert system when the Franklin Fire became visible to Pepperdine’s campus. At this time, the fire had grown beyond the expected 100 acres to 814 acres. Students were informed that finals for that day were canceled as campus operations were suspended.

Early in the morning at 4:04 a.m. the community was informed the worst had passed, but everyone was to continue sheltering in place until the morning when they were instructed otherwise. Until then, breakfast was served by Bon Appétit.

The shelter in place was lifted at 7:29 a.m., and students were strongly encouraged to stay off local roads while the fire department was continuing to respond to the fire. The Malibu campus continued to be without power.

The University sent an email to Seaver College Students at 12:46 p.m. announcing that final exams were canceled for the remainder of the week.

The Franklin Fire continued later in the day to infringe upon campus after flames from Marie Canyon were spotted moving toward the ridgeline. Students still on campus were asked to shelter in place for a second night at Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library by 4:30 p.m.

The Emergency Alert system sent an email at 7:59 p.m., informing the community that the fire had made its way over Drescher campus and had burned down to Huntsinger Circle while moving toward the Malibu Country Estates. No damage was known at the time and the EOC was continuing to monitor the situation, the Emergency Alert system email read.

At 10:21 p.m. the community learned the worst of the fire was over but that they would need to continue to be sheltered in place until the morning. The shelter-in-place protocol was lifted the following morning at 6:48 a.m.

Map of areas affected by the Franklin Fire. Map from California Fire.gov.

Moving Forward









Photo of Drescher campus the morning after the fire had made its way over Marie Canyon making its way toward the residential housing. No structural damage was reported. Photo by Liam Zieg









Malicious the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 11. Many students had already evacuated campus. Photo by Liam Zieg

However, the community’s options for leaving were limited. Those who had previously left campus with the hopes of returning for their things had no open route to campus. The University offered three shuttles to LAX and Vons, in the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to help students get home.

Students’ return to campus continues to be uncertain; however the University sent an email Thursday, Dec. 12 that law enforcement relaxed some of the closures as long as residents are able to provide IDs.

As of Friday, Dec. 13 the Department of Emergency Services sent an email to the Pepperdine Community communicating that air quality levels have returned to normal level, despite the remaining odor.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Rachel Flynn via email: rachel.flynn@pepperdine.edu