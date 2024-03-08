Details to Come for Pepperdine Light Memorial

Pepperdine students and faculty await details on the permanent on-campus memorial for the four Pepperdine seniors who were killed in a PCH crash Oct. 18.

Pepperdine honored the lives of the four seniors who were killed in a PCH crash with a memorial service for students, faculty, friends and family Oct. 22. During the service, President Jim Gash said the campus plans to install a light memorial paying a permanent tribute to Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams.

Currently, the University does not have any new information about the installation, wrote Elyse Jankowski, associate director of Communications and Public Relations, in a Feb. 13 email to the Graphic.

“Further details to come,” Jankowski wrote. “Nothing new to share at the moment and no solid ETA.”

The University did not specify a time of completion but guaranteed a lasting memorial to the four women so their memory may continue to shine on Pepperdine’s campus, according to previous Graphic reporting.

Junior Catie Caine said she thinks a memorial would mean a great deal to the student body as a whole, memorializing the light these women brought to the community.

“It would be a testament to what the University has gone through and how much the four beautiful girls mean to us,” Caine said. “ The school is different now, and this change is worthy of recognition.”

________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Ava Heinert: ava.heinert@pepperdine.edu