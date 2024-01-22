Chief of Public Safety Britta Steinbrenner Steps Down
Britta Steinbrenner, chief of Public Safety for the Department of Public Safety, stepped down from her role and left Pepperdine, Associate Vice President Ricky Eldridge wrote in a Jan. 19 email to the Graphic. Director of Public Safety Meghan McGuire took over Steinbrenner’s role, Eldridge wrote. Steinbrenner started her role in September 2022, according to her LinkedIn. “I can confirm that, in light of personal reasons independent of Pepperdine, Britta Steinbrenner has stepped away from her role as Chief of Public Safety,” Eldridge wrote. Dawn Emrich, former director of Public Safety, left DPS in May to the Student Care Team to become the director of Title IX, according to the University website. During Steinbrenner’s term, DPS sent out an “error message” to the Pepperdine community in August, claiming there was an active shooter on Pepperdine’s Calabasas campus. The message was not true, according to previous Graphic reporting. DPS also mistakenly sent out an email to the Pepperdine community in December, revealing a student’s personal information, according to previous Graphic reporting. Before coming to Pepperdine, Steinbrenner also ran for L.A. County sheriff in June 2022, according to her campaign Instagram. _________________________________ Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic Contact Abby Wilt via X: (@abby_wilt) or by email: abby.wilt@pepperdine.edu