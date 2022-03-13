What Happened to Student Affairs?

A restructuring of Student Affairs eliminated the Pepperdine Volunteer Center and Songfest offices and cost six people their jobs. Graphic Managing Editor Ashley Mowreader spent over a year reporting and investigating the restructuring, and she joins host Kyle McCabe to discuss it on this episode of the Graph.

Listen via Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

__________________________________________________

“The Graph” is hosted, edited and produced by Kyle McCabe. This episode was recorded in the KWVS Studio at Pepperdine University. Featuring sounds from “A Fool’s Theme” by Brian Bolger and “Running Errands” by TrackTribe.