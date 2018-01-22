Photo by Ella Gonzalez

If you’ve sunken into a post-spring break depression, here’s to hoping that it is short-lived, and Instagram photos captioned “take me back” serve nostalgic and not melancholy ends. In the meantime, while Instagram photos and hackneyed captions are percolating, try this week’s recommendations for what to eat, see and do in the Los Angeles area. These activities might even become the new “take me back’s.”

EAT

All-Star Chef Classic

March 7 – 10 — L.A. Live

The All-Star Chef Classic is expensive, as in the cost of one ticket would be comparable to three month’s worth of ramen – perhaps with some leftover change. In any case, if $100 to $400 happens to be pocket change, or you don’t subscribe to the broke college student stereotype, the All-Star Chef Classic – four days worth of dining, meals, tastings and special showcases from the world’s top chefs – might be in your future.

This year’s event will feature seven chef-led dining experiences, tasting events for Middle Eastern food, training for young chefs in “Little Masters,” a “Master Dinner Series” where attendees will sit “stadium-side,” and many more culinary attractions.

However, if shelling out a few hundred for this event is not plausible, ramen is always a good and fiscally responsible option.

SEE (and DO!)

Festival of Colors

March 10 – 11 — Whittier Narrows Park, The Meadows

The Festival of Colors celebrates the Indian festival of Holi that inaugurates, among other things, the arrival of spring. Aptly named for the powdery colors that are thrown in the air, the festival will also feature live music, food, dancing and yoga, all under the cloak of the multicolored powdered spectrum. But please be warned, per the Festival of Colors USA website, don’t throw the colors into anyone’s face — after all, that’s not very spring-like.

DO

Malas, Mantras and Meditation Workshop

March 10, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Malibu City Hall/ Multipurpose Room

There is something so characteristically Malibu about a meditation workshop. Maybe attendees are trying to amass some sort of karma to purchase their $15 pressed juices. And, at the risk of generalizing the entire Malibu and or Los Angeles population, the meditation beads attendees will learn to use might be a fashion statement.

The workshop’s instructor will teach students sanskrit mantras, how to use mala beads for meditation, and how to practice meditation in daily life. Whether students are in this for the spiritual aspect or for people watching, the $20 price tag will likely fulfill some desire — benevolent or otherwise.

May this week’s Culture Collection not only inaugurate spring, but the beginning of a new Instagram sub-type: the “take me back” photo school year edition.

