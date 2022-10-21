UPDATE: Suspicious Person on Calabasas Campus in Custody

Graphic by Abby Wilt

Oct. 19, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested the suspect involved in the suspicious entry on the Calabasas Campus on Oct. 19 Emergency Services wrote in an Oct. 20 email to the Pepperdine community. Officials have not released the suspect’s name at this time.

The suspect entered the Calabasas Campus on the morning of Oct. 19, Emergency Services wrote in an Oct. 19 email to the Pepperdine Community and the suspect appeared to be armed. The person also left a package in the lobby, Emergency Services wrote. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department verified the package was not explosive after investigation.

“Pepperdine is committed to student, faculty, and staff safety and well being, as well as to working with our law enforcement partners to protect the University community,” Emergency Services wrote.

Pepperdine’s public safety team also investigated a loud noise near the Drescher Campus on Oct. 20, Emergency Services wrote, alongside local law enforcement and concluded a car backfire is the most likely cause. Law enforcement cleared the scene.

Pepperdine closed the Calabasas Campus for Oct. 20 for safety, Emergency Services wrote. The campus will reopen Oct. 21.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Samantha Torre via Twitter (@Sam_t394) or email: sam.torre@pepperdine.edu