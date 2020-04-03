Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

When Pepperdine decided to send everyone home, students were met with uncertainty and logistical dilemmas.

In Today’s Episode:

Kayiu Wong reports on the scene of Pepperdine’s empty campus, and the stories of the on-campus students who moved out.

Milan Loiacono recounts her experiences photographing move out day.

Kyle McCabe gets to the bottom of how the university determined exemptions for on-campus students.

James Moore reports on the difficult decision off-campus students faced.

Background Reading:

Listen in, and tell us what you think. Email us at peppgraphic@gmail.com. Follow James Moore on Twitter: @james25moore. If you’re interested in advertising with “The Graph,” write to us at PeppGraphicAdvertising@gmail.com.

__________________________________________________

“The Graph” is made by Kaelin Mendez, Channa Steinmetz, Madeline Carr, Camryn Gordon, Robbie McMurray, Jeremy Zerbe, Natalie Rulon, Elizabeth Smith, and Courtenay Stallings. This episode was recorded in James Moore’s closet. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.