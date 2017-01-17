Graphic by Nate Barton

It is the beginning of the semester. Winter break is out of sight. Though the first few weeks of school tend to be easier and not as stressful, soon, the school weeks will be chaotic and stressful.

Because of this, it is important to make sure that stress does not become all-consuming — it can be so easy to become anxious, exhausted and overwhelmed.

The main reason why individuals become so stressed is because it is hard to be intentional and wise with time. Learn the value of discipline, and find a balance between work and play. Set high goals and be realistic about discovering a balance.

Moreover, simply relax. I know that this is often hard to do, as I am a self-proclaimed perfectionist. Yes, work hard throughout the semester and definitely try to finish strong but don’t try to constantly have everything together.

Additionally, over the next few weeks, find ways to channel stress, as stress is inevitable. Personally, I love dancing, SoulCycle and yoga — and I try to do one of these each day to release unwanted tension. According to L. Delyte Morris and Pamela D. Johnson’s article, “Healthy Living on Campus: How College Students Can Stay Fit” published in 2005 by CBN, health experts recommend that college students exercise for at least thirty minutes per day, as this will ensure mental and physical health. Additionally, these health experts recommend creating a daily fitness schedule to ensure that these exercise goals are met.

Make sure to drink enough water. It’s so important to keep drinking water, as this will help prevent one from becoming dehydrated. According to Yagana Shah’s article, “The 4 Foods That Are Aging You — And What To Eat Instead,” published July 28, 2016 by the Huffington Post, experts recommend opting for water instead of sugary foods or soda because doing this will give individuals more energy and keep them alert and prepared to tackle the stress of finals. Also, try to find ways during stressful periods to relax: Burn a candle when studying, read on the beach, use essential oils that help with focus, eat healthily — whatever works to help control stress.

Lastly, understand when the stress has become too much. It is important to take care of the body and mind — making sure to not push oneself to utter exhaustion trying to maintain the perfect body, GPA, image — whatever it may be. It is OK not to have everything together. Find peace by reducing stress in any way during this semester. Students who find this balance will be so much happier and healthier, as these people will be able to truly enjoy the academic crunch from now until the end of the semester.

