In this episode, Pepperdine gets a new Director for the Center for Sustainability, Ricky Eldridge, and we check in with the President of Green Team, Scottie Sandlin, to hear her take on practical sustainability solutions for our campus and about the dynamic between Green Team and the Center for Sustainability.

Background reading:

http://pepperdine-graphic.com/ricky-eldridge-is-pepperdines-newest-director-for-the-center-for-sustainability/

