Since the industrial revolution, experts say the way beef is produced and consumed in America has become damaging to both people’s health and the environment.

The solution found by environmentalists, nutrition experts and farmers alike is regenerative farming — a technique that restores livestock grazing to the way it was done before the industrial revolution. The benefits of this solution are explored in this episode, as well as potential challenges to implementing this change within a system that doesn’t support it.

Hear from Emily Ziedman, a certified nutritionist and nutrition researcher, Chris Doran, Religion Professor and founder of the Sustainability minor at Pepperdine, and Kacie Scherler, Pepperdine alum and regenerative farmer, in this exploration of solutions to consume beef in a way that benefits both people and the planet.

