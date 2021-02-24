Senior Bailey Luber stops at a hot spring in Cusco, Perú during her hike in December 2018. She said the hike lasted five days from Salkantay Trek to Machu Picchu, Perú.

As a student worker for the Buenos Aires, Argentina study abroad program and an officer for the East Africa Connection Club on campus, senior Bailey Luber loves traveling and meeting different people.

Luber is an International Studies major with a political science concentration and a Hispanic Studies minor. She earned a certificate in Conflict Management as well. Looking back, Luber reflected on her time in the Buenos Aires, Argentina international program and the incredible experiences she had during her time abroad.

How has your Pepperdine experience been for you?

BL: I love it so, so much. I really loved every single year, which has been very different. I had different friends and met a ton of different people. I got to really know people who I would have never expected to know in the first place. I think that is one of my favorite things about Pepperdine, and especially with the abroad programs — you are with a big group of people, but just those people for a whole year. You really get to know people who you would probably never talk to. I really love that.

What has been one of your favorite Pepperdine memories?

BL: My favorite memory was a time when we were in Buenos Aires. We went to Chile, and we hiked this volcano which was six hours up and two hours down, but sledding. We literally sledded down the whole volcano. It was so, so fun. That was my favorite and the whole program too. It was hard, but definitely my favorite memory.

What is something you learned from your experience overseas?

BL: My favorite thing about BA was that it was challenging. It was a challenging place to live in because you had to use Spanish all the time, and you had to use it at the homestay. Basically, I was there for a whole year, and there was never an easy day. There was always a problem. I learned a lot about problem solving and thinking on your feet. I learned Spanish too, which is good.

What do you like about traveling?

BL: I do really love to travel. I would say my favorite thing to do when traveling is hiking. I just really love to be up in the mountain — up top looking down on beautiful views. I think you can experience the mountains in a different way than you can normally just from looking at them. I also really love to ski, for the same reason. Plus, it is just super fun. So, these are my hobbies which I like to do when traveling.

What do you plan to do with your major after graduation?

BL: One option is the Fulbright program, in which I am a semi-finalist as an English teaching assistant in Spain. I can also do a cultural exchange for a year — that would be super ideal. Otherwise, I may look for jobs in consulting or nonprofits fields. Consulting doesn’t have much to do with my major, but I think my major gives me a lot of problem solving skills and ways to break down complex world issues like work around different types of people.

