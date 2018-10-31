Pepperdine Athletic Chaplin Krista Lopata organized a gathering this afternoon in the Trophy Room for members of the Athletics Department to pray and worship in response to the Borderline shooting.

Baseball, basketball, cross country, swim, tennis and track teams were in attendance in addition to coaches, athletic trainers and Athletics Department staff.

Michelle Maemone, senior soccer player, and Heidi Dyer, senior indoor and beach volleyball player, sang worship songs to the full room as they took time to silently reflect on the tragedy and its impact on the Pepperdine community.

Lopata prayed and read verses for comfort, and she told those in attendance it is OK not to know what to say or what to think.

Student athletes had the opportunity to write supportive messages and sign posters for the residents of DeBell, where Alaina Housley lived on campus.

Athletics Counselor Jodi Tompkins was available for students to speak with following the prayer and worship session. Lopata was also available to students seeking comfort during this difficult time.

The mood was somber, but the prayer and worship session gave members of the Athletics Department an opportunity to be in the presence of others and grieve the loss of a member of the Pepperdine community.

“I had two really good friends who were there last night, so it wasn’t this distant thing for me; it was very close to home,” Katie O’Malley, junior track athlete, said. “In times like these, its really important to realize that we are not alone.”

______________________________

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic