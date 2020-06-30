Photo by Kayiu Wong

Keep your bags packed — Pepp is staying closed until further notice.

Pepperdine announced July 22 all classes for fall 2020 will be taught online, in anticipation of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state of California’s guidance for higher education.

“As you know, this was not the decision we had hoped or planned to make,” President Jim Gash wrote in announcement.

Last Friday, Newsom imposed restrictions on California’s public and private K-12 schools, prohibiting in-person instruction in many counties — including Los Angeles County, where Pepperdine is located. While Newsom has yet to finalize guidance for higher education, the restrictions provided a framework for what universities may also have to follow for the fall.

“This leaves uncertainty for colleges and universities, but little confidence that campuses will be allowed to reopen for the start of the fall term with in-person instruction in a way that reflects Pepperdine’s standards of excellence,” Gash wrote.

All courses offered across Pepperdine’s schools will transition to online-learning formats.

Normal on-campus housing will not reopen in the fall. The University hopes to make exceptions for students “who can demonstrate a compelling hardship which necessitates residing in on-campus housing” through an application process, Gash wrote.

No information was provided regarding the proposed January term or spring 2021 semester, but more information is expected from each of the deans to address housing, registration, schedules and other information within the next 48 hours. Faculty will also receive further communication from Human Resources later this week.

“Pepperdine is an uncommonly strong community and we are equal to the task of taking on these challenges together and advancing our high calling as leaders in higher education,” Gash wrote in conclusion.

