Art by Vivian Hsia

An organization is more multifaceted than people realize. I mean, not everyone who works at a hospital is a doctor. Not every personnel member practices law in a law firm.

The same works for journalism — more specifically, the Graphic. More people need to dabble in journalism and the multitude of ways it allows people to interact with the community. And those who want to contribute should join the Perspectives section.

The world is full of dialogue about societal issues such as racism, discrimination and political ideology like immigration and policy formation. These topics are so vast that at times, it can be tasking to keep track of or understand all of them adequately.

Participating within an organization designed to inform the public about newsworthy issues keeps you informed on the latest developments and provides that outlet to understand and question what is going on.

News organizations consist of many moving parts, from journalists with their own beats — the coverage of news they specialize in — to designers, advertising sales and analytics. Everyone in a newsroom is more in tune with what’s going on in the community around them because we gather to discuss those very things.

Pepperdine is a melting pot, with students coming from all backgrounds, whether ethnically, spiritually, financially and even sexually. Students should have an outlet to learn, discuss and question the various of ongoing aspects of human life, whether it be political, societal or otherwise.

Now I can hear someone asking, “But what would be the best part of the Graphic to join to stay connected with the community?”

It’s simple: Perspectives.

As discussed in a past Graphic article, Perspectives allows others to discuss their views of the world. The viewpoint can range from policies that affect specific groups to more widespread experiences, like being a college student.

Perspective articles complement reporting, which means not only are writers informed on the latest news, but they are thinking critically and expressing its effects on themselves and their communities.

Moreover, no subject is exhausted because each person is different. Five people could write about one topic in five highly nuanced ways that inform the public about an issue while providing context and greater insight.

But why specifically the Graphic’s Perspective section?

Here at PGM, the Perspectives section works to create articles that reflect a world filled with variation and hunger for change. This can include reporting on activism like the Women’s March this past October to more humorous or introspective articles on Dasani water and the MET Gala.

Furthermore, because of the nature of topics and the writing, Perspectives knows each other on a closer level: We know each other as individuals through articulation of our beliefs in the section. It’s intimate.

Perspectives can be controversial. It can be emotional. It can be breaking news. It’s fluid.

It creates unparalleled content because the people part of it are one of a kind.

As we sit across our conference table, we discuss, we ponder and we laugh together on the myriad of areas that affect our lives and the world around us.

Applications opened Nov. 1, so don’t be shy.

Join PGM.

Join Perspectives.

