From left: Sports Editor Karl Winter, Assistant Sports Editor Paxton Ritchey, Staff Writer Kyle McCabe, Photo Editor Ali Levens, Sports Assistant Justin Touhey and Staff Writer Austin Hall. This group of six made its picks for the seventh week of the NFL season after a week in which some teams remained dominant and some reached rock bottom. Art by Madeline Duvall

Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season was one of highs and lows.

On one hand, the Steelers and Titans continued to cement themselves as American Football Conference (AFC) contenders as both remained undefeated. The Giants and Falcons each earned their first wins of the season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers put together their most complete performance of the season.

On the other hand, the Jets were shut out and seem to be no closer to a first win. The Jaguars and Washington Football Team have not won since Week 1. The Cowboys, in their first game, without injured quarterback Dak Prescott, committed four turnovers and were destroyed at home in primetime. The Vikings conceded 40 points at home to a previously winless team that had just fired its head coach.

The NFL continues to deal with positive COVID-19 tests across several teams, but it has yet to cancel games or require teams to forfeit.

Our picks reflected the ups and downs of the league itself. Staff Writer Kyle McCabe led the picks for the first time this season, hitting on his beloved Broncos upsetting the Patriots in New England. Sports Assistant Justin Touhey moved into second place, as he was the only one to correctly pick Atlanta and San Francisco to win.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sports Editor Paxton Ritchey and Staff Writer Austin Hall dropped the game they picked up in Week 5, finishing at 9–5 this week.

Week 7 should include some fantastic games, with equally bad teams (Jaguars and Chargers), equally average teams (49ers and Patriots) and equally good teams (Steelers and Titans) facing off across the slate.

Without further ado, allow McCabe, Hall, Touhey, Ritchey, Photo Editor Ali Levens and Sports Editor Karl Winter to make their selections, starting with the first of two matchups this week featuring teams from the lowly National Football Conference (NFC) East.



New York Giants (1–5) at Philadelphia Eagles (1–4–1) (Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5:20 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Eagles

Paxton: Eagles

Austin: Eagles

Ali: Eagles

Kyle: Eagles

Karl: Eagles

“The Eagles played pretty well last week. They don’t really fold that much when they’re down and they almost brought that game against the Ravens to overtime. They’re very injury-laden, which is pretty typical of them, but the Giants tried really hard to lose to a Washington team that is also trying very hard to lose — so I just don’t see any way that they’re going to pull this one out.” — Karl

Pittsburgh Steelers (5–0) at Tennessee Titans (5–0) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Titans

Paxton: Steelers

Austin: Titans

Ali: Titans

Kyle: Steelers

Karl: Titans

“I was looking at rankings in the league on different stats and what really jumps out — they’re very close on everything — the thing that’s night and day between the two teams is sacks. Pittsburgh has like 15 and Tennessee has like two on the entire season. […] I think that shows the strength of the Pittsburgh D-line. Although [Titans quarterback Ryan] Tannehill is a decent quarterback, I think that their true strength lies in [running back] Derrick Henry, and with the defensive line that Pittsburgh has, I think that he’ll have a rough day.” — Kyle

“The Titans are a legit threat to get to the Super Bowl. Last year, I think people thought it was a fluke, but they proved this year that it is not a fluke. They have Derrick Henry, who just popped off, and I think just everything clicks for that team. They had a close game with the Texans obviously but they [also] played the Bills and they played really well against them. They played really well against really good teams.” — Justin

Dallas Cowboys (2–4) at Washington Football Team (1–5) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Cowboys

Paxton: Cowboys

Austin: Cowboys

Ali: Football Team

Kyle: Cowboys

Karl: Cowboys

“No one had high standards for the Washington Football Team, but the Cowboys’ potential — it was so bad. They acted like they forgot how to play football [against Arizona]. I think my high school team did better than that, and we were like 2–8. […] I have to go with the Washington Football Team. I think there’s going to be almost a three-way tie for first place in the NFC East with two wins.” — Ali

“As bad as the Cowboys played on Monday night, picking Washington to win because of that is such an overreaction. Even without Dak [Prescott], they have more talent on both sides of the ball.” — Paxton

Buffalo Bills (4–2) at New York Jets (0–6) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Bills

Paxton: Bills

Austin: Bills

Ali: Bills

Kyle: Bills

Karl: Bills

“Did you guys hear about the joke that [Jets quarterback] Sam Donald told his receivers? It went over their heads.” — Austin

Carolina Panthers (3–3) at New Orleans Saints (3–2) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Saints

Paxton: Saints

Austin: Saints

Ali: Saints

Kyle: Saints

Karl: Saints

“As long as [Saints wide receiver] Michael Thomas doesn’t punch the security guard on his way into the Superdome, the Saints are going to win.” — Paxton

Green Bay Packers (4–1) at Houston Texans (1–5) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Packers

Paxton: Packers

Austin: Packers

Ali: Packers

Kyle: Packers

Karl: Packers

“I try to give [the Texans] the benefit of the doubt at the beginning of the season, but they’re just — eh. So I’ll go with the Packers, I think. Especially after losing badly to [Buccaneers quarterback] Tom Brady — that has to make [Packers quarterback] Aaron Rodgers very angry.” — Ali

Cleveland Browns (4–2) at Cincinnati Bengals (1–4–1) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Browns

Paxton: Browns

Austin: Browns

Ali: Browns

Kyle: Browns

Karl: Browns

“As much as I want to go Bengals, similar to with the Cowboys, there’s just no way the Browns follow up such a bad week with another similar one. [Bengals quarterback Joe] Burrow’s thrown for a ton of yards, but he doesn’t have much help. [Bengals wide receiver] AJ Green looks like a shell of himself. The only thing [Burrow] hasn’t done is put the ball in the end zone a bunch. The Browns, I don’t think there’s any way they’re kept to single digits again this week.” — Austin

Detroit Lions (2–3) at Atlanta Falcons (1–5) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., PDT)

Justin: Falcons

Paxton: Falcons

Austin: Lions

Ali: Lions

Kyle: Lions

Karl: Lions

“The Falcons actually were terrible over the first part of the season, but their defense and their offense both had the best game of the season against the Vikings. I think there’s at least one more week that they can keep that energy going. But in all honesty, the real winner of this game is whoever’s behind after three quarters.” — Paxton

“[Lions quarterback] Matt Stafford has been playing well lately, quietly. The Lions have been playing better and [running back] DeAndre Swift has played a lot better since he gifted the Bears a win in Week 1. The Falcons will find a way to lose and go back to their Falcons ways. I think Detroit has just a little bit more talent overall, so I think Detroit’s going to steal a win here and get back to .500.” — Karl

Seattle Seahawks (5–0) at Arizona Cardinals (4–2) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:05 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Seahawks

Paxton: Seahawks

Austin: Seahawks

Ali: Seahawks

Kyle: Seahawks

Karl: Seahawks

“The Seahawks are coming off a bye week and the Cardinals are coming off a short week. [Arizona] destroyed the Cowboys, but the Cowboys turned the ball over four times and there’s no way that the Seahawks do that. I think that the Cardinals might still put up a lot of points, but I’m going take the Seahawks anyway.” — Karl

Jacksonville Jaguars (1–5) at Los Angeles Chargers (1–4) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Chargers

Paxton: Chargers

Austin: Chargers

Ali: Chargers

Kyle: Jaguars

Karl: Chargers

“[The Jaguars] have the honor to play the Chargers when the Chargers are coming off of a bye week, which should bode well for the Chargers, but I have so little faith in the Chargers that I’m still going to pick against them.” — Kyle

“The Chargers will win this game because, well, they’re playing the Jags. [Chargers rookie] Justin Herbert is a significantly better quarterback than whoever the Jags put out there. Justin Herbert will at least be up by more than a touchdown by the time this game is nearing its end.” — Justin

San Francisco 49ers (3–3) at New England Patriots (2–3) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m., PDT)

Justin: 49ers

Paxton: Patriots

Austin: Patriots

Ali: 49ers

Kyle: Patriots

Karl: Patriots

“[49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo] is going back to where he should be as starter on the Patriots. […] I think the 49ers are only going to get better this year because they are getting healthier and they took down the Rams, who I think are a better teams than the Patriots are. They’re in New England, which is going to be a challenge, but I still think the 49ers are going to win this game. They did me well last week.” — Justin

“In all seriousness, the matchup between the offensive play-calling of [49ers Head Coach] Kyle Shanahan and the defensive play-calling of [Patriots coaches] Bill and [Stephen] Belichick is actually going to be a really good matchup. It’s going to be better than the talent level of the players who are on the field on the 49ers offense and the Patriots defense. It’s going to be a fascinating chess match. I think it’s going to be a close game, but I’m going to go with the home team and the defense that wins championships.” — Paxton

Kansas City Chiefs (5–1) at Denver Broncos (2–3) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Chiefs

Paxton: Chiefs

Austin: Chiefs

Ali: Chiefs

Kyle: Broncos

Karl: Chiefs

“[Broncos quarterback] Drew Lock came back last week had less than stellar stat line but had some good deep connections, especially on this third-and-21. It was beautiful. I think he will play even better in his second week back, at home, and the Chiefs will give the entire Chiefs Nation — or whatever their fan base is called — heart attacks, because they’re going to lose two in a row.” — Kyle

“Patrick Mahomes!” — Ali, Austin, Justin, Karl and Paxton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–2) at Las Vegas Raiders (3–2) (Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5:20 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Raiders

Paxton: Buccaneers

Austin: Raiders

Ali: Buccaneers

Kyle: Buccaneers

Karl: Buccaneers

“[Buccaneers tight end Rob] Gronkowski in Vegas? He probably didn’t pack a shirt. I don’t know how the Buccaneers’ defense is so much better than their offense. The defense just somehow, with like a really good linebacking corps and good [defensive backs] that are all still super young — they’re playing so well. […] When you look at the Raiders schedule, there isn’t a game that’s a red flag to me, whereas the Panthers were relatively competitive [with the Bucs] and then they lost to the Bears […] I think this is winnable for the Raiders if they play the game on their own terms. I definitely think [Raiders quarterback Derek] Carr can outduel Brady, which is shocking to say.” — Austin

“While I still would not call [the Bucs] a Super Bowl contender just yet, what their Packers victory did show me is that they’re more than just two good receivers — their defense is pretty legit as well. That sort of good linebacker corps that they have is going to be necessary to shut down Derek Carr. Derek Carr is basically like if you mated Aaron Rodgers with Teddy Bridgewater, so he’s not going to make a ton of mistakes, but the Bucs will probably force him to anyway.” — Paxton

Chicago Bears (5–1) at Los Angeles Rams (4–2) (Monday, Oct. 26 at 5:15 p.m., PDT)

Justin: Bears

Paxton: Bears

Austin: Bears

Ali: Bears

Kyle: Bears

Karl: Bears

“Division leaders since the Packers lost, the Bears simply find ways to win and they’ll do it again this week. As low-scoring as our offense is, they will find a way to get the job done. Our defense can rival that of the Rams without a doubt. […] The Rams’ four wins have come against the entirety of the NFC East, so that tells you something about how the Rams might not be legitimate. Not a tough pick for me to continue going with the Bears this week. I think it could be close; a lot of our games have been close; the Bears like to give their fans a heart attack.” — Karl

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Karl Winter via Twitter: @karlwinter23 or by email: karl.winter@pepperdine.edu