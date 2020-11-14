From left: Sports Editor Karl Winter, Assistant Sports Editor Paxton Ritchey, Staff Writer Kyle McCabe, Photo Editor Ali Levens, Sports Assistant Justin Touhey and Staff Writer Austin Hall. This group of six made its picks for the 12th week of the NFL season after an upset-laden 11th week. Art by Madeline Duvall

Week 11 finally brought some separation to our standings, as a week of split picks and upsets resulted in joy for some and agony for others.

Sports Editor Karl Winter maintained his lead thanks once again to picking against the Packers and for the Rams.

Assistant Sports Editor Paxton Ritchey and Winter benefited from a Washington win that was marred by a tragic knee injury to Bengals rookie Joe Burrow.

Staff Writer Kyle McCabe matched Winter with a 9–5 record, thanks to his Broncos silencing the Tua Tagovailoa hype and the red-hot Dolphins. McCabe was also the first, and likely only, member of our staff to actually attend a 2020 NFL game, because his Broncos season tickets allowed him to be a part of the limited crowd.

Nobody anticipated New England dropping to 4–6 or Andy Dalton and Dallas earning their third win to add more drama to the lowly NFC East.

In short, it was yet another week that baffled but certainly did not disappoint us.

Week 12 features more barn-burners, from Tank Bowls on Thanksgiving to a rescheduled showdown between the still-unbeaten Steelers and desperate Ravens. Sunday’s AFC South showdown between Tennessee and Indianapolis should be a treat when the two squads face off for the second time in three weeks.

Unfortunately, insights and hot takes are not included this week. The mental toll and time constraints of Thanksgiving travel and Pepperdine’s fall-semester final exams prevented our staff from discussing the games at length, but our usual format will return in Week 13.

Without further ado, allow Staff Writers McCabe and Austin Hall, Sports Assistant Justin Touhey, Ritchey, Photo Editor Ali Levens and Winter to make their selections for this holiday slate.

Houston Texans (3–7) at Detroit Lions (4–6) (Thursday, Nov. 26 at 9:30 a.m., PST)

Justin: Lions

Paxton: Texans

Austin: Lions

Ali: Texans

Kyle: Texans

Karl: Texans

Washington Football Team (3–7) at Dallas Cowboys (2–7) (Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m., PST)

Justin: Football Team

Paxton: Cowboys

Austin: Cowboys

Ali: Cowboys

Kyle: Cowboys

Karl: Cowboys

Miami Dolphins (6–4) at New York Jets (0–10) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Dolphins

Paxton: Dolphins

Austin: Dolphins

Ali: Dolphins

Kyle: Dolphins

Karl: Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals (6–4) at New England Patriots (4–6) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Cardinals

Paxton: Cardinals

Austin: Cardinals

Ali: Cardinals

Kyle: Cardinals

Karl: Cardinals

Carolina Panthers (4–7) at Minnesota Vikings (4–6) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Vikings

Paxton: Vikings

Austin: Vikings

Ali: Vikings

Kyle: Panthers

Karl: Vikings

Cleveland Browns (7–3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1–9) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Browns

Paxton: Browns

Austin: Browns

Ali: Browns

Kyle: Browns

Karl: Browns

Tennessee Titans (7–3) at Indianapolis Colts (7–3) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Colts

Paxton: Colts

Austin: Titans

Ali: Colts

Kyle: Titans

Karl: Titans

New York Giants (3–7) at Cincinnati Bengals (2–7–1) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Giants

Paxton: Giants

Austin: Giants

Ali: Giants

Kyle: Giants

Karl: Giants

Los Angeles Chargers (3–7) at Buffalo Bills (7–3) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Bills

Paxton: Bills

Austin: Bills

Ali: Bills

Kyle: Bills

Karl: Bills

Las Vegas Raiders (6–4) at Atlanta Falcons (3–7) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., PST)

Justin: Raiders

Paxton: Raiders

Austin: Raiders

Ali: Raiders

Kyle: Falcons

Karl: Raiders

Baltimore Ravens (6–4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10–0) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10:15 a.m., PST)

Justin: Steelers

Paxton: Steelers

Austin: Steelers

Ali: Steelers

Kyle: Steelers

Karl: Steelers

San Francisco 49ers (4–6) at Los Angeles Rams (7–3) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:05 p.m., PST)

Justin: Rams

Paxton: Rams

Austin: Rams

Ali: Rams

Kyle: Rams

Karl: Rams

New Orleans Saints (8–2) at Denver Broncos (4–6) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:05 p.m., PST)

Justin: Saints

Paxton: Saints

Austin: Saints

Ali: Saints

Kyle: Broncos

Karl: Saints

Kansas City Chiefs (9–1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–4) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:25 p.m., PST)

Justin: Chiefs

Paxton: Chiefs

Austin: Chiefs

Ali: Chiefs

Kyle: Chiefs

Karl: Chiefs

Chicago Bears (5–5) at Green Bay Packers (7–3) (Sunday, Nov. 29 at 5:20 p.m., PST)

Justin: Packers

Paxton: Packers

Austin: Packers

Ali: Packers

Kyle: Packers

Karl: Packers

Seattle Seahawks (7–3) at Philadelphia Eagles (3–6–1) (Monday, Nov. 30 at 5:15 p.m., PST)

Justin: Seahawks

Paxton: Seahawks

Austin: Seahawks

Ali: Seahawks

Kyle: Seahawks

Karl: Seahawks

____________________

