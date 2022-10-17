Opinion: PGM Picks NFL Week 6

Graphic by Haley Hoidal

What a week it was in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles won a game of football, the Kansas City Chiefs relied on a powerful offense to lead them to victory and the Detroit Lions failed to score a single point. Truly, it was a week unlike any other.

Through five weeks of NFL action, the contenders, pretenders and everyone in between are beginning to emerge. The Buffalo Bills continued their relatively dominant campaign with a 38-3 thumping of the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the New York Jets surprised everyone by putting up 40 against a seemingly solid Miami Dolphins outfit.

In the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys won their fourth straight game by battering the Los Angeles Rams 22-10 at SoFi Stadium. The New York Giants flew all the way to London to upset Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers 27-22. In what may be the most contentious division in the NFL right now, three NFC East teams go into Week 6 with four wins each.

Week 6 features the first bye weeks for four teams. Highlighting the 14-game fixture list is a rematch of that 2021 AFC Divisional Round matchup, as the Chiefs and Bills square off at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 16. Later that afternoon, the Cowboys and Eagles play to decide who will have the smuggest fanbase going into Week 7.

There’s been a shakeup in the NFL Picks table over the past week. News Editor Samantha Torre has wrestled the top spot away from Assistant Sports Editor Alec Matulka. Special Edition Interactives Assistant Zack Born continues his meteoric rise up the table, while staff writer Maximilian Pohlenz languishes at the bottom after forgetting to turn his picks in on time again.

It’s NFL Picks country, let’s ride!

Washington Commanders (1-4) at Chicago Bears (2-3)



Commanders: Alec, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian

Bears: Ali, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

“The W Commanders? No. The L Commanders.” — Ali

“My coworker is a Bears fan and I pray for him every day.” — Jerry

“I want to know who paid to get this prime time spot because I am quite frankly bamboozled.” — Sam

“I just feel like I could tame a black bear if I really wanted to.” — Zack

Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., PDT

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at New York Giants (4-1)

Ravens: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Zack

Giants: Lucian, Maximilian, Sam

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1)



Jaguars: Alec, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian

Colts: Ali, Sam, Zack

New England Patriots (2-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-3)

Patriots: Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Zack

Browns: Alec, Sam

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-3)

Bengals: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam

Bengals: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam Saints: Maximilian, Zack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4)

Bucs: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Steelers: Maximilian

“The Bucs can just let Tom Brady get sacked every play, and it will be a roughing the passer each time. That’s 15 yards and a first down without even trying.” — Jaan

“I missed a couple of assignments this week and now my grade is a C in one of my classes. How will this affect Tom Brady’s legacy?” — Jerry

“Tom Brady looking kinda washed, but he is gonna need some more scrubbing before he loses to the Steelers.” — Lucian

“Tompa Brady should be easily be able to topple these Pittsburgh youngins.” — Zack

San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

49ers: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Falcons: None

“The Seahawks season is officially in the tubes: I’m dusting off my backup Jimmy Garoppolo jersey as we speak.” — Alec

“No cap, I went back to therapy the week after Jimmy Garbage reentered the lineup.” — Jaan

“It’s that phase of the year where you start to believe in Jimmy G again. Soon to be followed by a collapse at the end of the season, an improbable playoff run only to be let down by Jimmy G.” — Lucian

“I’m enjoying the hope while it lasts.” — Sam

New York Jets (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-2)

Jets: Jaan, Maximilian

Packers: Alec, Ali, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Miami Dolphins (3-2)

Vikings: Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Dolphins: Alec

Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1:05 p.m., PDT

Carolina Panthers (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

Panthers: Jaan

Rams: Alec, Ali, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

Cardinals: Alec, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Seahawks: Ali, Jaan, Jerry

Sunday, Oct. 16, at 1:25 p.m., PDT

Buffalo Bills (4-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)



Bills: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Chiefs: None

“You know that Meek Mill song titled ‘Dreams and Nightmares,’ where he says, ‘Ain’t this what they’ve been waiting for?’ Well, Meek Mill, this is what they’ve been waiting for! What a matchup!” — Alec

“Patrick Mahomes after losing to the Bills: ‘Bye-son'” — Ali

“Assuming they win the coin toss, I like the Bills in this one.” — Maximilian

“Josh Allen is not a person. His body is just a flesh vessel for an immortal being whose name, if you heard it, would make you lose your mind.” — Zack

Sunday, Oct. 16, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

Cowboys: Jerry

Cowboys: Jerry Eagles: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

“If I see one more smug Eagles fan post a meme on social media about how their team is ‘back up,’ I am going to lose my mind.” — Alec

“I still want an A in Gary Metzker’s class, so I will be an annoying Cowboys fan this week.” — Jerry

“The Cowboys always fail when you need them the most.” — Maximilian

“Dak Prescott may return this week! Consider this a lock for the Eagles.” — Zack

Monday, Oct. 17, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Denver Broncos (2-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)



Broncos: None

Chargers: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

“Russell country, let’s lose.” — Alec

“Russ has been working hard this week, cooking up another L.” — Ali

“Russell Wilson is the Ja Morant of the NFL.” — Jerry

“The horse has jumped the fence and is running aimlessly in a field somewhere.” — Sam

__________________



Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic



Email Alec Matulka: alec.matulka@pepperdine.edu