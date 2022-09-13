Opinion: PGM Picks NFL Week 1

Graphic by Ali Levens

A little over 200 days ago, the Los Angeles Rams completed a 23-20 comeback victory against the Cincinnati Bengals to claim Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium. Football fans took a collective breath and reclaimed their Sundays and Monday and Thursday nights. They spent time with their families and attempted to emotionally recover from the rollercoaster of the 2021-22 NFL Season.

207 days later, we’re ready to do it all again.

The 2022-23 NFL season kicked off Thursday, Sept. 8, as defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams looked to come out swinging in their title defense against quarterback Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills. Allen and the Bills emerged with a 31-10 victory.

Also headlining Week 1 is an NFC North showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings and a battle of the Super Bowl aspiring Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals. Then, quarterback Russell Wilson takes a return flight to Seattle as the Denver Broncos pay the Seattle Seahawks a visit at Lumen Field.

New storylines abound after a frantic offseason. Wilson is wearing Bronco orange, wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a Miami Dolphin, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Carolina Panthers running back Christian MccAffrey are back from injury, and quarterback Carson Wentz will be playing in the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, News Editor Samantha Torre, Sports Editor Jerry Jiang, Photo Editor Lucian Himes, Interactives Assistant Zack Born, and staff writers Maximilian Pohlenz and Jaan Jafri join the fray of the NFL Picks column. They join Special Edition Editor Ali Levens and Sports Assistant Alec Matulka — the only returning members.

This is the biggest NFL Picks column in the Graphic’s history — never before have eight individuals ventured the gauntlet of an NFL season in search of ephemeral, predictive glory.

The helmets are on. The balls are pumped. The lines are painted.

207 days later, it’s finally showtime.

Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5:20 p.m., PDT

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams



Bills: Alec, Jaan, Jerry, Zack

Rams: Ali, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam

“The defending champs definitely aren’t going to lose their first game back, right?” — Lucian

“Rams because Bill is a person’s name and that just honestly makes me uncomfortable.” — Sam

“If Von Miller chooses the Bills, I’m going to choose the Bills as well. Miller has a history with the Bills and knows the team inside out, so I’m going to trust Miller on this one.” — Jerry

Sunday, Sept. 11, at 10:00 a.m., PDT

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Eagles: Alec, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Lions: Ali, Maximilian

“The Eagles are going to be scary good this season. With AJ Brown in the fold, Jalen Hurts found another arsenal for his offense and it’ll prove to be too much for the Lions.” — Jerry

“I got delayed at the Detroit airport over the summer so for that inconvenience alone I’m picking the Eagles.” — Sam

“The Lions are gassed up. Their one win will be tonight.” — Ali

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

49ers: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Bears: None

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers: None

Bengals: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Patriots: Ali, Jaan, Max

Dolphins: Alec, Lucian, Jerry, Sam, Zack

“Mac mac mac mac mac mac mac.” — Ali

“Despite Miami’s roster boost of Tyreek Hill in the offseason, a vengeful Bill Belichick will have everything go as he has foreseen: the Pats will manage to squeak out a win.” — Maximilian

“The Dolphins have always known how to exploit the Patriots’ weaknesses. With the Dolphins trending up and the Patriots trending down, this tradition should continue.” — Zack

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

Browns: Alec, Jerry, Lucian, Sam

Panthers: Ali, Jaan, Maximilian, Zack

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Colts: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Texans: None

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Saints: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Falcons: Lucian

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Ravens: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Jets: None

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Jaguars: Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Zack

Commanders: Alec, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam

Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:25 p.m., PDT



Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Packers: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Lucian, Sam, Zack

Vikings: Jerry, Maximilian

“There’s a storm coming and it’s the decline of the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is only going to get older and Davante Adams being gone doesn’t help their case. The Vikings can take advantage with their youth.” — Jerry

“Aaron Rodgers has no weapons anymore with Adams gone, but he is still Aaron Rodgers and as long as it’s not the NFC championship, he will pull it out.” — Lucian

“I am officially declaring this game as the matchup of the week. Will Aaron Rodgers be able to function without a star wide receiver? Will Justin Jefferson score three receiving touchdowns? Of those three, how many of them will he celebrate with a griddy? Will I imitate his griddy alone in my living room? Until Sunday, we can only imagine.” — Zack

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

Giants: Jerry, Sam

Titans: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Lucian, Maximilian, Zack

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders: Jerry, Zack

Chargers: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Chiefs: Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Cardinals: Alec

“The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill in the offseason, but they still have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones on the roster. The Cardinals have had an interesting offseason surrounding Kyler Murray’s antics, and I don’t expect them to be ready Week 1.” — Jaan

“No one was ready for the Cardinals last season. No one’s ready for them this season. It’s time for Kyler Murray to earn his paycheck, and I think he steps up.” — Alec

“Birds aren’t real. Go Chiefs!” — Sam

Sunday, Sept. 11, at at 5:20 p.m., PDT



Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Bucs: Alec, Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Zack

Cowboys: Sam

“Contrary to many Cowboys fans’ beliefs, they are not winning the Super Bowl this year, and they are also not winning their Week 1 matchup against the Buccaneers. Never bet against Brady.” — Jaan

“How ‘bout them Cowboys!… losing to Brady once more. Didn’t he retire?” — Maximilian

“F— the Cowboys.” — Lucian

Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:15 p.m., PDT

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Broncos: Ali, Jaan, Jerry, Lucian, Maximilian, Sam, Zack

Seahawks: Alec

“This is the juiciest game of the week. Popcorn will be popped and buttered.” — Ali

“This might be the most straightforward matchup of the week. The Seahawks seem to have practically nothing to offer as a team, while the Broncos are turning the page over to a new chapter with a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Broncos country, let’s ride.” — Zack

“This one is personal. Russell Wilson did Seattle dirty in the offseason; he tapped into my long-standing abandonment issues that have run rampant in my life ever since the Sonics left. I need some opening day catharsis, given that it’s going to be a long season for the Seahawks.” — Alec

