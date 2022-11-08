National Midterm Election Coverage 2022

|
The Graphic is following several high-profile national races. These races range from governor, to Senate to the House. Scroll down for info and updated results on each race.
The Graphic will report results based on reporting from NBC News, the Washington Post, the AP and Reuters.
Governor
Georgia: Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp faces off Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 election. Kemp is the favorite, staying above the run-off line in the polls, according to POLITICO Playbook.
Results: Kemp
(According to the Associated Press)
Kemp: 53.4%
Abrams: 45.9%
Percent Counted: 94%
Last Updated: 10:16 p.m.
Michigan: Republican Tudor Dixon is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s bid for a second term. Whitmer’s poll numbers, however, are holding up according to POLITICO Playbook.
Results: Whitmer
(According to the Associated Press)
Dixon: 46.2%
Whitmer: 52.1%
Percent Counted: 71%
Last Updated: 10:27 p.m.
Texas: Democrat Beto O’Rourke is challenging incumbent Governor Republican Greg Abbott. In the poll, O’Rourke is trailing, despite out-raising Abbott, according to the Texas Tribune.
Results: Abbott
(According to the Associated Press)
O’Rourke: 43.2%
Abbott: 55.6%
Percent Counted: 70%
Last Updated: 8:03 p.m.
New York: In the Empire State, Republican Rep Lee Zeldin is challenging the current Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who gained control of the state after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in 2021, according to POLITICO. Hochul would be the first female governor of New York, and is still the favorite, though the race has tightened.
Results: Hochul
(According to the Associated Press)
Hochul: 53.1%
Zeldin: 46.8%
Percent Counted: 86%
Last Updated: 10:10 p.m.
Senate
Thirty-five seats in the currently 50-50 Senate are up for grabs, according to Reuters. It remains a toss-up.
Pennsylvania: Democrat John Fetterman won the Democratic Primary for Senate despite suffering a stroke days before, according to ABC27. Fetterman is supporting an overhaul of the criminal justice system, legalizing recreational marijuana, raising the minimum wage and accessible health care.Trump-backed celebrity Dr. Mehemet Oz is running as the Republican candidate after winning the recount. Oz has been focusing on inflation, immigration, healthcare and energy.
Results: Fetterman
(According to AP Style)
Fetterman: 49.9%
Oz: 47.7%
Percent Counted: 92%
Last Updated: 10:57 p.m.
Arizona: Incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s lead has narrowed after a recent bout of GOP spending to support Trump-backed Blake Masters, according to POLITICO Playbook.
Results:
Kelly: 56.3%
Masters: 41.4%
Percent Counted: 56%
Last Updated: 11:36 p.m.
Georgia: Republican Herschel Walker is challenging incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a state that already has a tight gubernatorial race, according to POLITICO Playbook.
Results:
Warnock: 49.1%
Walker: 48.8%
Percent Counted: 96%
Last Updated: 11:36 p.m.
House
All 435 House of Representative seats are on the ballot, with Republicans only needing to gain five additional seats to control the House, according to Reuters.
Results:
Republican: 192
Democrat: 162
Last Updated: 11:43 p.m.