National Midterm Election Coverage 2022

Georgia: Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp faces off Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 election. Kemp is the favorite, staying above the run-off line in the polls, according to POLITICO Playbook.

Results: Kemp

(According to the Associated Press)

Kemp: 53.4%

Abrams: 45.9%

Percent Counted: 94%

Last Updated: 10:16 p.m.

Michigan: Republican Tudor Dixon is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s bid for a second term. Whitmer’s poll numbers, however, are holding up according to POLITICO Playbook.

Results: Whitmer

(According to the Associated Press)

Dixon: 46.2%

Whitmer: 52.1%

Percent Counted: 71%

Last Updated: 10:27 p.m.

Texas: Democrat Beto O’Rourke is challenging incumbent Governor Republican Greg Abbott. In the poll, O’Rourke is trailing, despite out-raising Abbott, according to the Texas Tribune.

Results: Abbott

(According to the Associated Press)

O’Rourke: 43.2%

Abbott: 55.6%

Percent Counted: 70%

Last Updated: 8:03 p.m.

New York: In the Empire State, Republican Rep Lee Zeldin is challenging the current Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who gained control of the state after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in 2021, according to POLITICO. Hochul would be the first female governor of New York, and is still the favorite, though the race has tightened.

Results: Hochul

(According to the Associated Press)

Hochul: 53.1%

Zeldin: 46.8%

Percent Counted: 86%

Last Updated: 10:10 p.m.