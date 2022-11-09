Malibu November 2022 Election Coverage

|
Results Updated by Addison Whiten
Today, voters in Malibu head to the polls to vote for City Council members and decide on Measure MC. Scroll down for results, info about the candidates and an in-depth explainer of Measure MC.
The Graphic will report results for Malibu Elections based on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office.
For more information, go to the Malibu City Website.
Candidates
Malibu City Council has five candidates running for City Council — Hap Henry, Bill Sampson, Ryan Embree, Marianne Riggins and Doug Stewart. There are two seats up for grabs.
Results:
Stewart: 26.63%
Sampson: 20.32%
Riggins: 20.26%
Henry: 15.16%
Embree: 10.44%
Tallal: 7.18%
Last Updated: 11:34 p.m.
Hap Henry:
- Occupation: Entrepreneur
- Preserve and restore natural environment
- Improve public safety
Bill Sampson:
- Occupation: Lawyer
- Separate SMMUSD
- Increase patrol of PCH by CHP
Ryan Embree:
- Occupation: Served eight city councils by appointment
- Build Malibu community center near Point Dume
- Build a second library
Marianne Riggins:
- Occupation: Malibu municipal employee
- Create accessible community recreation facilities
- Separate SMMUSD. (For more information on tension in the school district, check out our coverage.)
Doug Stewart:
- Occupation: Vice chair of Malibu’s public safety commission
- Increase public safety
- Find a legal solution to homelessness in Malibu
*Jimy Tallal was running, but dropped out of the race Oct. 14.
Measure MC
Measure MC will allow the city to begin 1/2 cent transactions and use approximately $3,000 of sales tax, according to Malibu City.
- Why? Malibu will use these measures to pay for: public safety, fire prevention, addressing homelessness, cleaning public areas, preventing coastal pollution, preserving natural areas, supporting local businesses, etc.
- How do you know where the money is going? The city has put in place accountability measures, such as declaring all the funds Measure MC generates will go to the City and there will be annual public reports alongside financial audits to keep track of the funds.
- Anything Else? The City stated tourists and visitors will pay the majority of the funds (73%) . There are certain medications and groceries the city will not tax.
Results:
Yes: 54.44%
No: 45.56%
Last updated: 11:34 p.m.