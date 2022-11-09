Malibu November 2022 Election Coverage

Results Updated by Addison Whiten

Today, voters in Malibu head to the polls to vote for City Council members and decide on Measure MC. Scroll down for results, info about the candidates and an in-depth explainer of Measure MC.

The Graphic will report results for Malibu Elections based on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office.

For more information, go to the Malibu City Website.

Candidates Malibu City Council has five candidates running for City Council — Hap Henry, Bill Sampson, Ryan Embree, Marianne Riggins and Doug Stewart. There are two seats up for grabs. Results: Stewart: 26.63% Sampson: 20.32% Riggins: 20.26% Henry: 15.16% Embree: 10.44% Tallal: 7.18% Last Updated: 11:34 p.m. Hap Henry: Occupation: Entrepreneur

Preserve and restore natural environment

Improve public safety Bill Sampson: Occupation: Lawyer

Separate SMMUSD

Increase patrol of PCH by CHP Ryan Embree: Occupation: Served eight city councils by appointment

Build Malibu community center near Point Dume

Build a second library Marianne Riggins: Occupation: Malibu municipal employee

Create accessible community recreation facilities

Separate SMMUSD. (For more information on tension in the school district, check out our coverage.) Doug Stewart: Occupation: Vice chair of Malibu’s public safety commission

Increase public safety

Find a legal solution to homelessness in Malibu *Jimy Tallal was running, but dropped out of the race Oct. 14.