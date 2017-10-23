Photo courtesy of Stephanie Keener

Now as the end of midterms are vastly approaching, it’s time to find a place to relax and destress from the chaos on campus. For those who want to be surrounded by nature and not the stress of homework, the hike to Escondido Falls just may do the trick.

Escondido Falls is a four mile hike just off Winding Way road off PCH, just a few miles north of Pepperdine. While it may seem like a longer hike than usual, the falls near the end of the trail are what makes it worth it. The hike is comprised of three different falls, two being relatively easy to access and one to proceed with caution. The main water fall is about 150 feet high with bountiful amounts of plant life that make it a gem of nature.

Escondido in Spanish could be interpreted as “to hide” or “hidden,” which sticks to its name. The trail is tucked behind a neighborhood of mansions made for celebrities of the greater Los Angeles area. It is not until about two miles in that visitors reach the Escondido recreational canyon region. From there, the hike begins.

Even if visitors are not looking to destress from the worries of class, this hike is also for those looking to find a spark in adventure. Pepperdine junior Kaley Morgan has always been one to find herself at the falls for the thrill of adventure.

“Escondido Falls has always been a little fun secret getaway for me whenever I’m the need to get out and do something,” Morgan said.

Morgan also said she had a tip for those looking to get the best views of the waterfalls.

“I always like going after a rainstorm because then the falls are full of water, and it makes it that much better,” she said.

Fellow hiker and USC student Stephanie Keener is also one that chooses to hike at the falls, regardless if there is abundant water or not.

“The hike alone is physically challenging that I use it as my workout plan when I’m not in the gym,” Keener said.

Keener also said this hike is in no way made for a solo trip – the buddy system is the way to go.

Whether visitors are looking to workout, relax, or even check out some locally made waterfalls, the hike to Escondido Falls is a hidden nature gem in the Malibu area.

