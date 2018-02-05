Roses are red and violets are blue; the best way to spend this Valentine’s Day is in the ‘Bu.

Some local favorites are offering specials for you and for that special someone.

K Chocolatiers’ new item combines two classic favorites, roses and chocolates.

“The roses are the lid and you can fill it with different kinds of chocolates inside, so you can fit up to four bags,” employee Diane Kron said. “And you can keep the box afterwards.”

Coffee Bean is also celebrating the holiday with a Buy One, Get One Free beverage deal.

“If you get a 32-pounce, which is this humongous thing in the background here, you can get another 32-ounce for free,” barista Karla Coronado said. “You don’t have to be a couple, you can be friends, family, or a stranger you met on the street that you just want to be nice.”

Stranger or lover, Valentine’s Day is really for everyone.