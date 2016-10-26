Graphic by Nate Barton

From the outside, Carrie Bradshaw from the show, “Sex and the City,” which first aired in 1998, is the quintessential example of off-the-beaten-path fashion: The Manolo Blahniks, the tulle skirt in the opening credits, or the iconic “Carrie” nameplate necklace that she always wears. Not only is she a style icon, but she is also a successful columnist, making her the perfect role model for independent, stylish, aspiring female writers everywhere.

Carrie provides the perfect map of how women can navigate through life. She gives women a glimpse into the world of balancing friends, fashion, dating and a career, in their ideal forms.

Carrie Bradshaw’s life is exciting, and in most senses, unattainable to the average 20-something living anywhere, much less in New York City. Carrie immerses herself into her experiences and work. She also opens a looking-glass into adulthood for younger and first-time viewers, as it did for me when I first watched in high school. For example, in season 2, she goes to a Yankee game with her best friends to try and cope with a breakup and gets a date with one of the players.

She uses this experience to ponder relationships, saying “Do you know what the odds of catching a fly ball are? I didn’t. I couldn’t help wondering if they were any higher than finding a relationship that would last.”

Carrie continues to have this eye-opening effect on women everywhere. Carrie, and her best friends, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha “remain the guide book to being a 21st-century woman, single or not. Like big sisters, Carrie, Sam, Charlotte and Miranda went through everything before us so that we could go back and use it as a reference,” according to Amelia Diamond’s article, “Why Are We Still Obsessed With Carrie Bradshaw,” published Oct. 27, 2015 by ManRepeller.

“Sex and the City” is the manual on how to transition into bustling adult life women never thought they needed until they watch it.

Carrie provides the mold on how women should live their lives: successful in her work and independent. However, when needed, she has perfect friends to run to, impeccable fashion sense, and a drive to get answers out of life. She knows that she is in charge of her own destiny and does not let anyone stand in her way. Women everywhere should aspire to have those same convictions as they get ready to venture into the bustling world of adulthood.

