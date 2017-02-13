Photos by Channa Steinmetz

Smothers’ Parking Lot was decorated with lights and artwork to replicate a downtown Los Angeles art show. On Friday Mar. 11 the Board hosted a student art exhibit for all to share their work. Between admiring the pieces, students were able to grab a bite from the taco and frozen banana stands, chat over coffee, get a henna tattoo or watch the Step Team perform.

Two members of The Board, Chelsea Erselius and Kristina Hsieh, organized the event to share their love of art and give students across any major the opportunity to showcase their work. The artwork ranged from photography to various forms of painting. Erselius explained why the event was important to her.

“I’ve always loved art ever since I was doing coloring books when I was little,” Erselius said. “Then I really dove into it in high school. One of the reasons Kristina and I created the art show was so students who have artwork could share it but aren’t necessarily art students.”

Lyle Nelson stands in front of his three digital photos and one film photo.

Lyle Nelson utilized the event to exhibit his passion for photography. He shared how his passion started and where he finds inspiration.

“The summer before abroad, I got my first camera, and my dad gave me his old film camera, so I began to dabble in that,” Nelson said. “I love nature and people and mixing them both is my favorite thing.

Another photographer, Omarr Rambert, shared concepts that bring him inspiration.

“I’m honestly inspired by anything,” Rambert said. “It could be the way light is reflecting off of an object, if a person doing something dope that I feel should be captured, or perhaps a particular emotion that I am feeling at the time.”

Student Caroline Rubach was introduced to her passion at a young age but has continued developing with it. She explained how her contrasting perspectives on art relate to life and faith.

“My grandma is an artist and taught me how to paint growing up, so she encouraged me to continue creating art in my free time,” Rubach said.

“I began creating art by having an idea or a story that I wanted to communicate, but coming to Pepperdine and taking a sculpture class here, I learned another technique of letting the process shape my ideas and change my initial understanding of whatever I started with,” Rubach said. “We have a story to create and share, yet God has a story to create and share within us as well.”

The Board is a group of students who bring together the Pepperdine Community by planning and hosting various events. They will be hosting several more events throughout March and April.

