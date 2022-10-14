Pepperdine Graphic

Graphic Print Edition: 10-14-2022

NEWS

An Optimist Who Always Had a Smile: Remembering Conner Budge

Hub 2.0: Pepperdine Sees Changes in the Hub for Spiritual Life

Good News: Treat Yourself

Students Discuss What’s Happening at Armenia’s Border

Pepperdine Battles Pesky Pests

PERSPECTIVES

Opinion: Neurodiversity Representation in ‘Heartbreak High’ Will Warm Your Heart

Letter to the Editor: Responding to Hub 2.0 Story

Rant and Rave: Pumped About Pumpkin (Flavoring) Or Not

Opinion: Prioritize Sleep for Success

Opinion: Conflict is Needed For Peace

Opinion: Polarization is Dangerous for Democracy

Opinion: More Women Should Learn Jiujitsu

Opinion: I Love Waves Weekend

LIFE & ARTS
‘To Bough And To Bend’ – Trees Tell Stories

Book Review: Jennette McCurdy Details Truth of Child Acting in ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

Pepperdine’s Rising Musicians Release and Record Music

Take a Look Inside the Phenomena of Boy Bands

Adapt from Book to Film: Recent Stories and What is to Come

Review: Psychological Thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ More Than a Hollywood Spectacle

Students and Others Speak about the Fight to End Animal Testing

Students Share Their Fall Starter Packs

IP Landed Helps Students Stay Rooted in Faith and Community

Disability Scholar Joins Pepperdine English, Social Action and Justice Programs

SPORTS

Location, Money and Conference Play —Why Pepperdine Doesn’t Have a Football Team

Hot Shots: The 49ers Season is Over Now That Jimmy G’s Back

The MLS Playoffs: The Hidden Gem of the Fall

Opinion: How ‘Linsanity’ Sparked Hope In Asian American Hoopers

Women’s Volleyball Stays Hot With a 3-1 Victory Over Saint Mary’s College

From Sink to Swim: Polo Fights Back Against San Jose State

Hot Shots: MLB Playoffs Get Underway

Pepperdine Surf Team Finds Balance Among Challenges