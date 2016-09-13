Photos by Rachal Marquez & Brett Bean

Editor’s Note: “From our feed” is a new feature through which developing stories covered on our social media accounts are featured on our website. These will be updated, but the most recent information can always be found on our social media.

Signs promoting Turning Point USA, a student activist group linking to sites such as The Professor Watchlist, covered the Freedom Wall on Thursday.

Several of the signs had been handwritten on after they were posted. The signs were removed from the Freedom Wall on Friday.

We will continue to post any further updates.

__________________

