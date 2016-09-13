Featured / News / January 14, 2017

From Our Feed: Posters Removed From Freedom Wall

By Rachal Marquez

Photos by Rachal Marquez & Brett Bean

Editor’s Note: “From our feed” is a new feature through which developing stories covered on our social media accounts are featured on our website. These will be updated, but the most recent information can always be found on our social media.

Signs promoting Turning Point USA, a student activist group linking to sites such as The Professor Watchlist, covered the Freedom Wall on Thursday.

IMG_1841.jpg

Several of the signs had been handwritten on after they were posted. The signs were removed from the Freedom Wall on Friday.

FullSizeRender.jpg

We will continue to post any further updates.

__________________

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  breaking news Brett Bean freedom wall from our feed posters rachal marquez signs social media the Graphic the professor watchlist Turning Point USA

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
WCC Season Preview: Players to Watch




You might also like







More Story
WCC Season Preview: Players to Watch
 Images by Kyle CajeroBelieve it or not, December is almost over, which means the start of college basketball's conference...