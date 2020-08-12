Photos courtesy of Katherine Lee

Sophomore Katherine Lee flows into a split leap while performing at her local theatre in Orange County. She said she dreams of dancing at Pepperdine.

Sophomore Katherine “Katie” Lee transferred to Pepperdine this semester to pursue a degree in Psychology. Lee said she hopes to join Dance in Flight once students are able to safely return to campus.

“Pepperdine has been my dream school for as long as I can remember,” Lee said.

Lee originally applied to Pepperdine as a senior in high school, but she said she feels that divine intervention led her to Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL instead. She is now more excited than ever to attend the University.

“Honestly, it was just the hand of God, I think, with what happened because financially we wouldn’t have been able to afford it anyway,” Lee said.

Lee said she’s been dancing most of her life, and it is one of her greatest passions. She continued her dance career throughout high school and learned many different styles of dance.

“I was a part of a hip-hop dance ministry team from 8 to 15 years old,” Lee said. “I had the opportunity to go to Asia to perform.”

Lee was part of the dance team at Wheaton College. She learned modern and ballet dance styles in her time there.

Lee said she enjoyed her dance experience because it enabled her to connect to the community and her faith. She said she’s happy to begin her journey at Pepperdine.

“Something that I am most excited about at Pepperdine is to be a part of a community where people can grow together,” Lee said.

Lee, who was raised in Orange County, California, said she plans to join clubs, participate in activities and immerse herself in the community.

“I’m excited to see what life at Pepperdine is like, living and learning right by the beach and having so many places that are close by campus that can be fun to discover,” Lee said.

Lee said she hopes to use her education at Pepperdine to go on to a master’s program in speech therapy. She ultimately wants to work with children.

“I want to one day work at a clinic or hospital to help and serve the ailing children in a holistic manner — mind, body and spirit,” Lee said.

Lee said she is excited to learn from renowned professors and gain knowledge that will help in her future endeavors. She is excited to live on campus when it is safe to do so and to start dancing once again.

“I hope to absorb everything that Pepperdine has to offer,” Lee said.

