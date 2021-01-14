Transfer Micaela Harris smiles in November at the University of Southern California while hanging out with friends. After attending Saint Mary’s College of California, Harris said she is majoring in Pre-Integrated Marketing Communication at Pepperdine to pursue social media marketing. Photos courtesy of Micaela Harris

Transfer Micaela Harris has an entrepreneurial spirit. She is passionate about social media marketing, creating her own small businesses and said she wants to work for the Los Angeles Kings. Harris said she has always been very creative and loved art classes as well.

Harris is a junior from Pasadena, CA and is a Pre-Integrated Marketing Communication major. After two years of classes at Saint Mary’s College of California, Harris said she took a gap year and worked at a veterinary hospital to determine her next step for finishing her education. Even though she loved working with animals, after successfully finishing two marketing internships during her gap year, she said she felt it was a sign to pursue that path instead.

“My heart still managed to come back to marketing and I solidified my decision with my first social media marketing internship,” Harris said. “I liked making all my designs and I found it to be really fun.”

When looking at schools to transfer to near the end of her gap year, Harris said she appreciated Pepperdine’s visible morals and felt God helped her choose Pepperdine.

“I feel like I have more opportunities to grow in my relationship with God and that’s something I’ve been neglecting and not appreciative of these last couple years,” Harris said. “I felt this was God’s wake up call.”

In the future, Harris said she hopes to open her own marketing firm and would also love to start her own small business. Her current idea is to create a jewelry company and she said she wants her jewelry to be natural but with lots of bling.

“I’ve really had a jewelry fascination as of lately,” Harris said. “Growing up, I’d always get jewelry from my mom or aunts and I was just like ‘What am I supposed to do with this?’ I just never appreciated jewelry or how it could really amp up someone’s look.”

Even though Harris has many entrepreneurial goals and ventures on her mind, she said if she were to work in corporate, her dream job would be a marketing manager for the Los Angeles Kings. She grew up going to sporting events with her father and wants to implement her ideas of getting spectators off their phones in order to fully enjoy the game. She said one idea is to have the the crowd participate in games.

“I always am trying to get people to turn off their phones and just enjoy the moment with their friends,” Harris said. “I think a lot of people forget about that because we are completely overrun by social media and being on our electronics.”

