Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device:

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

On Wednesday, as the Graphic newsroom prepared to put together the pages for the Thursday paper, news broke that the Florence program was suspended for the remainder of the spring semester.

In This Week’s Episode:

Behind-the-scenes coverage of how the Graphic news team put together four stories about coronavirus’ impact on the Pepperdine community in the hours following the news of the Florence program’s suspension.

Background Reading:

Listen in, and tell us what you think. Email us at peppgraphic@gmail.com. Follow James Moore on Twitter: @james25moore. If you’re interested in advertising with “The Graph,” write to us at PeppGraphicAdvertising@gmail.com.

“The Graph” is made by Kaelin Mendez, Channa Steinmetz, Madeline Carr, Jeremy Zerbe, Natalie Rulon, Elizabeth Smith, and Courtenay Stallings. This episode was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio studio. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.