Listen Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Soundcloud

Welcome two Pepperdine professors to the Melanated Muckracker: Christina Littlefield and Zachary Luben.

Littlefield serves a dual appointment in Religion and Journalism, focusing mainly on the history of Christianity while also serving as the adviser of Currents Magazine.

Luben is an adjunct professor and a youth and family pastor for Culver Palms Church of Christ in Los Angeles. While also serving in the Church Relations office at Pepperdine, he teaches introduction to the Old Testament at Pepperdine.

With Christianity being more so weaponized politically than being about faith, the Melanated Muckraker discusses if BIPOC has a place in Christianity. Thanks to Littlefield and Luben, the Melanated Muckraker looks into the history of colonialism, the importance of contextualization and what does it mean to be a Christian in title, action and faith.

Also, don’t forget about Celine’s Corner as Celine Foreman talks about how BIPOC have added their own flare to Christianity despite its colonial spread throughout history.

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Follow the Melanated Muckracker on Twitter: @MMuckracker

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Proton Beat” by Gangi. The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.