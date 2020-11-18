G News / Video / December 3, 2020

By The Numbers: Perspectives Writers

By Race Dalton

GNews Host Race Dalton sat down with the following Fall 2020 Graphic Special Edition perspectives writers to hear more about what they think numbers mean and how we should respond:

Sahej Bhasin (Opinion: Pepperdine Must Take Further Action to Promote Diversity)

Emily Chase (Opinion: Pepperdine Is Not An Accurate Reflection of Global Numbers)

Joshua Evans (Opinion: COVID-19 Numbers in America Demonstrate Urgent Need for Action)

