The Melanated Muckracker is back this Spring and introduces its newest co-host Celine Foreman and her very own segment called Celine’s Corner.

Making its returning debut during the end of Black History Month, Celine and Anitiz give ten underappreciated or little known facts about Black History Month, Black History and Black People while Celine gives a personal analysis about the use of the N-word in the Black community.

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic or

Follow the Melanated Muckracker on Twitter: @MMuckracker

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “sketch(rum portrait)”, and “ma’am” by Jahzaar, “1.26” and “2.2.05” by BOPD, “6.49” by Black Ant, “Don’t feel(so low)” by Mid-Air Machine, and “AcidJazz” by Kevin Maclead. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.