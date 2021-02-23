Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

When Pepperdine received the green light from LA county to partially reopen its doors, students took to the campus they had missed for nearly a year.

In this episode, news editor Ashley Mowreader shares her experience reporting on the campus reopening and what this means for the Pepperdine community.

Background reading:

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-welcomes-students-back-to-campus/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/wellness-check-restricts-access-to-malibu-campus/

https://pepperdine-graphic.com/pepperdine-preps-to-reopen-with-new-la-county-guidelines/

