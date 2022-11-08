Pepperdine Graphic

SMMUSD November 2022 Election Coverage

by

Results Updated by: Alec Matulka

Today, voters in Malibu and Santa Monica will head to the polls to decide on the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District School Board. There are seven candidates running for four seats, with two incumbents in the race. 

For more information go to the City of Santa Monica’s General Elections page
The Graphic will report results for Malibu Elections based on information from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office.

Background

SMMUSD has flirted with breaking up for decades, due to funding, different concerns for each city and a lack of representation on the board. The only Malibu board member, Craig Foster, who served for eight years is not seeking a third term, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.  This year, there is one Malibu candidate. Who is this? 

Stacy Rouse, Angela DiGaetano, Esther Hickman and Miles Warner are running as a group.

Candidates

Angela DiGaetano

  • Business Woman and Parent 
  • From Santa Monica 
  • Goals: 
    • Be a voice for parents 
    • Transparency for construction/bond program 
    • Ensure equity, diversity and inclusion. 

Stacy Rouse

  • Conflict Specialist 
  • From Malibu 
  • Goals:  
    • Bringing people together 
    • Engaging with community 
    • Improve systems to better fit those they serve 

Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein

  • College Professor 
  • From Santa Monica
  • Incumbent  
  • Goals: 
    • Equity for all children 

Alicia Mignano

  • Business Woman/SMMUSD Mom 
  • From Santa Monica 
  • Goals: 
    • Support Excellence Through Equity Plan 
    • Increase mental health support 
    • Promote sustainability – environmental and fiscal

Esther Hickman

  • Parent/educational volunteer
  • From Santa Monica 
  • Goals: 
    • Small class sizes 
    • Collaborative Culture 
    • Fiscal Transparency and Accountability

Miles Warner 

  • Parent/Business Owner 
  • From Santa Monica 
  • Goals: 
    • Small class sizes 
    • Tackle COVID-19 learning consequences 
    • Prioritize safe classrooms 

Laurie Lieberman

  • School Board Member 
  • From Santa Monica 
  • Incumbent 
  • Goals: 
    • Expansion of pre-schools
    • Enhancement of fine-arts programs
    • Modernization of facilities

*Incumbent Keith Coleman dropped out of the race Aug. 26,  according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.  

Results

Lieberman: 18.34%

Tahvildaran-Jesswein: 16.85%

Stacy Rouse: 16.13%

Mignano: 15.67%

Hickman: 10.05%

Digaetano: 9.29%

Warner: 9.19%

Coleman: 4.48%

Last Updated: 11:34 p.m.