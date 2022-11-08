SMMUSD November 2022 Election Coverage

Results Updated by: Alec Matulka

Today, voters in Malibu and Santa Monica will head to the polls to decide on the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District School Board. There are seven candidates running for four seats, with two incumbents in the race.

For more information go to the City of Santa Monica’s General Elections page.

The Graphic will report results for Malibu Elections based on information from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office.

Background SMMUSD has flirted with breaking up for decades, due to funding, different concerns for each city and a lack of representation on the board. The only Malibu board member, Craig Foster, who served for eight years is not seeking a third term, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press. This year, there is one Malibu candidate. Who is this? Stacy Rouse, Angela DiGaetano, Esther Hickman and Miles Warner are running as a group.

Candidates Angela DiGaetano Business Woman and Parent

From Santa Monica

Goals: Be a voice for parents Transparency for construction/bond program Ensure equity, diversity and inclusion.

Stacy Rouse Conflict Specialist

From Malibu

Goals: Bringing people together Engaging with community Improve systems to better fit those they serve

Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein College Professor

From Santa Monica

Incumbent

Goals: Equity for all children

Alicia Mignano Business Woman/SMMUSD Mom

From Santa Monica

Goals: Support Excellence Through Equity Plan Increase mental health support Promote sustainability – environmental and fiscal

Esther Hickman Parent/educational volunteer

From Santa Monica

Goals: Small class sizes Collaborative Culture Fiscal Transparency and Accountability

Miles Warner Parent/Business Owner

From Santa Monica

Goals: Small class sizes Tackle COVID-19 learning consequences Prioritize safe classrooms

Laurie Lieberman School Board Member

From Santa Monica

Incumbent

Goals: Expansion of pre-schools Enhancement of fine-arts programs Modernization of facilities

*Incumbent Keith Coleman dropped out of the race Aug. 26, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.