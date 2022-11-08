SMMUSD November 2022 Election Coverage

|
Today, voters in Malibu and Santa Monica will head to the polls to decide on the Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District School Board. There are seven candidates running for four seats, with two incumbents in the race.
The Graphic will report results for Malibu Elections based on information from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office.
Background
SMMUSD has flirted with breaking up for decades, due to funding, different concerns for each city and a lack of representation on the board. The only Malibu board member, Craig Foster, who served for eight years is not seeking a third term, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press. This year, there is one Malibu candidate. Who is this?
Stacy Rouse, Angela DiGaetano, Esther Hickman and Miles Warner are running as a group.
Candidates
- Business Woman and Parent
- From Santa Monica
- Goals:
- Be a voice for parents
- Transparency for construction/bond program
- Ensure equity, diversity and inclusion.
- Conflict Specialist
- From Malibu
- Goals:
- Bringing people together
- Engaging with community
- Improve systems to better fit those they serve
- College Professor
- From Santa Monica
- Incumbent
- Goals:
- Equity for all children
- Business Woman/SMMUSD Mom
- From Santa Monica
- Goals:
- Support Excellence Through Equity Plan
- Increase mental health support
- Promote sustainability – environmental and fiscal
- Parent/educational volunteer
- From Santa Monica
- Goals:
- Small class sizes
- Collaborative Culture
- Fiscal Transparency and Accountability
- Parent/Business Owner
- From Santa Monica
- Goals:
- Small class sizes
- Tackle COVID-19 learning consequences
- Prioritize safe classrooms
- School Board Member
- From Santa Monica
- Incumbent
- Goals:
- Expansion of pre-schools
- Enhancement of fine-arts programs
- Modernization of facilities
*Incumbent Keith Coleman dropped out of the race Aug. 26, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.
Results
Lieberman: 18.34%
Tahvildaran-Jesswein: 16.85%
Stacy Rouse: 16.13%
Mignano: 15.67%
Hickman: 10.05%
Digaetano: 9.29%
Warner: 9.19%
Coleman: 4.48%
Last Updated: 11:34 p.m.