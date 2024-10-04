Women’s Indoor Volleyball Closes Non-conference Play at LBSU Tournament

That’s a wrap on non-conference play for Pepperdine Women’s Indoor Volleyball.

The team concluded their non-conference schedule at the Long Beach State University Tournament with weekend matches against the University of Washington on Sept. 20 and Long Beach State University on Sept. 21, at the Walter Pyramid.

The Waves dropped both games in the tourney in four sets for a 1-3 score against the Huskies and Long Beach.

On Sept. 20, the Waves opened the LBSU Tournament against Washington. The Huskies entered the affair a flawless 10-0 on the season, especially fired up as the Waves swept them in their 2023 campaign.

Despite the Waves slow start on the year, and the strong Huskies opening to the seasons, this game swung back and forth all the way through. In the first set, the lead changed eight times, but the Waves walked away with a 25-23 win.

The set opened to a 1-0 lead in Pepperdine’s favor thanks to an attack error from Washington before the momentum swung to each side of the net over the course of the set. Both teams went on kill streaks to steal the lead away, but at a tied 23-23, a kill from graduate student opposite hitter Riley Simpson and another attack error aided in Pepperdine’s close 25-23 set win.

This would be the closest set in this matchup, as Pepperdine would lose the next three sets 21-25, 20-25 and 17-25, respectively. Washington secured their revenge from the ’23 sweep with 54 kills, 13 blocks and 51 assists compared to Pepperdine’s 42 kills, six blocks and 38 assists.

A bright spot for Pepperdine was yet again their defense with 71 digs to the Huskies 70.

Senior outside hitter/opposite Grace Chillingworth and freshman outside hitter Chloe Pravednikov led the team in kills with 11 each, followed by freshman middle blocker Ella Piskorz with six. Junior middle blocker Kenadie Patterson and Piskorz led the team in blocks with three a piece and Pravednikov following right behind with two.

Senior libero/defensive specialist Trinity Stranger and graduate student outside hitter/opposite Birdie Hendrickson topped both teams in digs with 26 and 18, respectively, with Chillingworth picking up seven of her own, all according to Pepperdine Athletics.

On Sept. 21, Pepperdine took on the organizers themselves, Long Beach State.

The Waves opened up the first set a bit on the wrong foot, as Long Beach found themselves up 6-2, and the only two points secured by Pepperdine came from attack errors committed by Long Beach. A kill from Piskorz and two more from Chilingworth brought the Waves within one.

Each side traded points bringing the set to 6-7 in favor of Long Beach. This is where the game fell out of Pepperdine’s grasp.

Long Beach went on an eight-point run, riddled with kills and attack errors, watching the once neck and neck set turn into an 8-16 slaughter. Pepperdine tried their best to claw back into this one, but more streaks from Long Beach would prevent the Waves the comeback, dropping the first set 14-25.

Set two was a revenge set for the Waves. Desperately needing to bounce back from that rough start, the Waves opened the second set with four straight points for a 4-0 lead.

Within a blink of an eye, Pepperdine ramped up the scoring on Long Beach, bringing the set to 10-4. This is where the Waves put the nail in the coffin on set two, going on a seven point rally watching the score jump to 17-4 — the Waves never looked back securing a 25-8 win.

Two more close sets followed, but Pepperdine was unable to come out on top of the battle, dropping set three 19-25 and set four 16-25. Pepperdine fought hard in this one, recording 42 kills, five blocks and 40 assists compared to Long Beach’s 46 kills, 11 blocks and 43 assists.

Pepperdine had six aces and 45 digs while Long Beach had three aces and 49 digs.

Hendrickson and Chillingworth led the Waves in kills with 11 each and Patterson followed with seven. Pravednikov and Piskorz topped the team with three blocks each and Patterson was close behind with two.

Stranger tied for the match high in digs with 15, Chillingworth tied for the second highest with nine and Hendrickson picked up seven as well, all according to Pepperdine Athletics.

With these two losses, Women’s Indoor Volleyball wrap up non-conference play with a 3-7 overall record. However, conference play is on the horizon, and the team can quickly bounce back with a successful conference showing.

