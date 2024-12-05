Welcome to Food with Fife: S1, EP. 1

Food with Fife is an opinion-based podcast focused on food reviews. The podcast includes foods from restaurants in Malibu and the surrounding areas.

When there is a guest featured on Food with Fife, the episode will be a “Food with Fife and Friends.” Each guest gets to choose the meal for the episode.

During this episode of Food with Fife, Nina reviews the hot bar at Whole Foods in the Malibu Country Mart. Whole Foods is a popular spot among Pepperdine students looking to eat something different than cafeteria food. Nina puts the hot bar to the test and gives a thorough review of four popular items.

This inaugural episode is hosted by Nina Fife, podcast producer and assistant sports editor for the fall of 2024.

This episode is edited and produced by Graham Akin and Nina Fife.

This episode was recorded on Sept. 4, 2024.