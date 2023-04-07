The Graph: PAC on Pause

Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

After over 30 years of existence the Pepperdine Ambassador Council (PAC) went on a hiatus for the 2022-23 school year, leading many to wonder about its future. News Editor Samantha Torre talks about want went into the history of PAC, what went into the decision to pause the program, and the future of the council.

“It kind of went from being like an ambassador to Pepperdine to becoming like a worker for Pepperdine but you weren’t paid,” Baily McCutchen said.

Listen to the episode to hear more about how the history of PAC (2:48), the sources in the story (8:03), the future of PAC (18:23) and much more.

This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Joe Allgood and was recorded in the KWVS podcast studio at Pepperdine University on March 22, 2022. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.

Original theme music and transition music composed by Johnathan Hodges.