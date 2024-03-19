Tatum Wynalda: Back from Injury and Destined for Success

Tatum Wynalda was born ready to compete, her mother Amy Ward said.

Wynalda is a sophomore midfielder and forward on the Women’s Soccer team, who had an outstanding debut her freshman season.

Wynalda earned United Soccer Coaches All-West Region second team honors, All-WCC second team honors and was named to the WCC All-Freshman team, according to Pepperdine Athletics. She played in all 18 games and was the team’s second-leading scorer with eight goals and one assist.

“I grew up in a big soccer family, and it was kind of a given that I was gonna start playing,” Wynalda said. “My dad played professionally for the Men’s National Team for soccer, and both my parents went to college and played soccer.”

Family Ties

Wynalda said her decision to come to Pepperdine was a big one, especially since Head Coach Tim Ward is her uncle. Wynalda had a lot of success in high school with the opportunities to play collegiately at other schools. However, Wynalda ultimately picked Pepperdine because it felt like home.

“I knew Pepperdine was the place for me when I was looking at all these schools, all these universities and talking to these coaches,” Wynalda said. “I always kept comparing them to Pepperdine.”

Wynalda said her relationship to Coach Ward helped introduce her to Pepperdine — although, he was not the deciding factor in her decision.

“It’s important to note that I didn’t just come here for him,” Wynalda said. “I just grew up coming to the games and being here on campus, and I absolutely loved it.”

In fact, Tim Ward says he is actually harder on his niece than he is on other players.

“I don’t ever want to be thought of as someone who’s easier on Tatum because she’s a family member,” Tim Ward said. “I think the inverse is actually true. I think I’m probably more demanding of her.”

Injury Reset

But now, after a stellar freshman season, Wynalda said she has faced an injury that has kept her off the field.

Wynalda said she suffered from back fractures in high school and had a relapse in the spring of 2023. This injury kept her sidelined for six to seven months.

“Coming off of my freshman year, I was really kind of riding that high and really felt like I had found purpose here,” Wynalda said. “Relapsing that injury was really, really difficult, especially because, for me, I had put so much pressure on myself going into my sophomore year of performing just at the same caliber.”

Amy Ward said this injury took a big toll on her daughter.

“Everything just stopped,” Amy Ward said. “What she knew, what she loved, what made her happy, what relieved her stress or her social part with her friends — that was all taken away. It was an emotional rollercoaster for her.”

Kyra Murphy, redshirt freshman midfielder and Wynalda’s roommate, said she saw the effects of these fractures — but also Wynalda’s fight against them.

“Being her roommate, I see a lot of what goes on behind like closed doors,” Murphy said. “The girl is just constantly working, and you can tell she wants to be out on the field all the time. She’s always trying to get back to where she needs to be.”

Coming Back

Amy Ward said, although this injury was devastating to her daughter, she knew she could handle it.

“On our very first soccer team that I coached, they used to say ‘Come on you guys, be ‘Tatum tough,’ because she was so feisty and tough,” Amy Ward said. “All this adversity has built her character, and I think, in a good way.”

Wynalda said this injury made her lose sight of her purpose, causing her to struggle a lot mentally. During this dark time, Wynalda was thankful for her team.

“Being a part of the Pepperdine Soccer program is truly a blessing,” Wynalda said. “It has been the highlight of my life. I have met my best friends in this program. Being surrounded by people that you love really helps create a support system where you feel seen and feel supported.”

Amy Ward said she has seen her daughter grow as both a player and a young woman at Pepperdine.

“People look up to her not only on the soccer field but off the soccer field,” Amy Ward said. “She’s had to grow into that role. She has grown mentally, spiritually and physically.”

After her freshman season success, Wynalda has been able to step into a role of leadership for the Waves, Tim Ward said.

“Tatum leads just by the way she plays,” Tim Ward said. “She has this unique fire in her soul. I’ve seen it ever since she was little — the bigger the game, the bigger moments she seems to have.”

Murphy said she agreed with Coach Ward and said Wynalda is a huge presence both on and off the field.

“She’s one of those players who is super tenacious — such a hard worker, such a grinder,” Murphy said. “You can tell when she plays she has so much love for the game. It just motivates everything and everyone around her.”

Looking Forward

Wynalda said she played limited minutes upon recovering from her back fractures but finished her sophomore season with six goals and two assists in nine starts. Even though she has encountered setbacks, Wynalda said soccer has brought her the most joy in her life.

Amy Ward said she knows that soccer is her daughter’s whole life and is proud of how she has handled this challenge.

“It all happened for a reason, and it all still happens for a reason,” Amy Ward said. “God has a plan for her, and she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be. So, I’m proud of her for, you know, all of her growth.”

