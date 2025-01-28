Staff Editorial: Lean on Community in Times of Tragedy

Art by Sarah Reitz

Editor’s Note: PGM staff members decide on the topic of a Staff Ed together. The staff as a whole provides opinions and content included in this Staff Ed to provide thoughts about and shed light on solutions for happenings at Pepperdine.

To say the Pepperdine community has been through a lot in the past month and half would be an understatement.

Instead of studying for finals, many members of the community spent Dec. 10 sheltering in place in Payson Library. Many people reposted images of the Franklin Fire on social media asking for prayers for Pepperdine, the community and Malibu.

If that wasn’t enough, the first week of classes for the Spring ‘25 semester was online as the Palisades Fire made it unsafe for students, staff and faculty to return. Now though, our community is back together and it’s times like these where it’s more important than ever to lean on one another.

It’s during times of tragedy that it’s incredibly important for us to find support among those closest to us. Since Pepperdine is such a close-knit community that has experienced many trials we can have confidence that this will bring us even closer than before.

Leaning on each other is not easy because it often requires us to be vulnerable with one another. However, vulnerability can foster strong and rewarding relationships.

May this staff ed be encouragement that if the beginning of this semester feels uncertain or strange, that you’re not alone and there are others who feel the same. We live in a community that has experienced loss and devastation due to wildfires and some of our very own have lost their homes and belongings.

May this be a time that we come together and have grace for one another and ourselves as we navigate the uncertainty of this semester and the emotions that come along with it. Sometimes the simple act of listening is the best way to love those around you.

It’s OK if you don’t have the “answers” to your friend’s situations, they likely are looking for someone to be there and listen. We guarantee they’ll feel loved just having someone to lean on as they process.

This semester may require a little more intentional listening to those around us as we adjust to our normal school schedules. The important thing to remember is that we are never alone because we have each other.

Gratitude is a powerful tool that may seem difficult or even impossible in the current season, but practicing it with friends can put life into perspective.

Feelings follow action. This is comforting because in life’s moments when we aren’t feeling grateful, we can still choose to lean on gratitude and our feelings will eventually follow.

One way to find gratitude if you’re struggling with it is finding it within the community.

There are so many fun opportunities to get involved on campus and feel a part of the Pepperdine community. One upcoming event is the ReelStories Film Festival Friday, Jan. 31 at Mullin Town Square.

Every year dedicated film students pour their time and talents into creating inspiring films for their peers to enjoy. This is a unique opportunity for the Pepperdine community to come together and celebrate their peers’ storytelling and hard work.

Not to mention, every week there are opportunities for students to support their fellow peers on the court or field with Pepperdine’s 17 Division I sports. Athletics Director Tanner Gardner said in an August interview with the Graphic it can’t be understated the impact a crowd can have on a game.

Some home games this week are Men’s Volleyball Vs. No. 13 Lewis, Men’s Tennis vs. LMU and Men’s Basketball vs. Portland Feb. 1 and Men’s Tennis vs. Texas A&M Feb 2.

As we lean on each other this semester, it’s also important to remember to continue to ask your community for even when we’ve healed. Whether you return to Pepperdine in August or go elsewhere, don’t forget how we helped each other in the midst of these fires so we can continue to support each other when our peers are struggling with issues in their personal lives.

This shouldn’t be the end of Pepperdine leaning on its community for support, rather it should be the beginning.

